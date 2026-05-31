The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to shun flamboyant weddings.

The former governor of Anambra State spoke at the David and Goliath Conference, convened by Rev. Fr. John Oluoma.

Held at the Holy Trinity Event Centre, Maitama, Abuja, last Tuesday, Mr Obi advised Nigerians to avoid spending huge sums of money on weddings only to end up falling into debt.

His advice falls within the politician’s reputation for frugality and fiscal discipline, a defining hallmark of his political identity.

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In a 2022 interview, Mr Obi was reputed to have said that he is frugal but not stingy.

He also ran his presidential campaign under the Labour Party on the mantra, “we no dey give shishi”.

Financial advice

Speaking at the conference, the presidential candidate said that he has been married for over 30 years, yet no one can claim to have attended his wine-carrying or wedding.

“Because the number was few. In each case, there were no more than a dozen. I do not see how we can carry the money, call people, entertain them, and then go home and start quarrelling.

“My wife wanted it, but I said, ‘ No. We need this money at home. That’s what happens today. They go and do this wine carrying. Do this white wedding and start quarrelling because they are now owing for drinks,” he said.

Mr Obi said that, as a trader, a good number of people owed him for drinks they had used at their weddings.

Marital friction

He also pointed out that spending a lot on weddings causes friction in the home.

“They will quarrel because the man now becomes annoyed over little things. What is annoying him is the money he spent on wine carrying and the wedding,” he said.

The presidential hopeful also had similar advice regarding birthday celebrations, especially for kids.

You have a child’s one-year or two-year celebration. That is not school fees. Use that money to pay their school fees.

“The same thing with birthday parties. Celebrate your birthday parties alone. If you can’t afford it, don’t even bother. Don’t call anybody. Go to Mass and go home,” he added.

Perennial power problems

Mr Obi also touched on the nation’s power challenges, comparing it to Egypt’s.

According to him, as of 2016, Egypt was generating less than 20,000 megawatts.

By 2021, the country had expanded its power generation capacity to over 45,000 megawatts.

“As we speak, Egypt exports power to Europe because they are now producing more than its needs. It is an African country. It is not rocket science.

“The contractors that are doing it in Egypt, I sat down with them. I talked with them. And I asked them, you are also working in Nigeria, why is it working in Egypt, it’s not working in Nigeria. They told me it is a Nigerian problem,” he said.