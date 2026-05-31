Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has released a new single titled Brotherly, which encourages men to speak up about their struggles rather than keep them to themselves.

The cover of Brotherly shows two people holding each other beneath the words “I Got You.”

That image reflects the song’s message. Released on 29 May, Brotherly sees Timi Dakolo sing about the challenges many men face and the need for support during difficult times. The song moves away from love and relationships and focuses instead on everyday struggles that many listeners will recognise.

Produced by Cobhams Asuquo, the song highlights the pressures men face and the importance of having people to lean on.

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Brotherly

One thing that stands out about the song is its simple, honest lyrics. Mr Dakolo sings about men whose plans do not work out, even when they try their best. He also talks about the pressure of caring for family and meeting others’ expectations. Lines such as “Small cash wey don come, everybody wants some” and “Nobody dey ask you, whether you don chop” paint a picture of the demands many men deal with every day.

The song reaches its strongest point when the award-winning songwriter sings: “They say we gats be strong, but the pain is much. They say man no dey cry, but we cry a lot.” The line is simple, but it conveys the song’s main message. Instead of hiding behind complicated words, Mr Dakolo speaks openly about feelings that many people rarely discuss. His delivery makes the lyrics feel real and believable.

Cobhams keeps the music simple, allowing the lyrics to remain the focus. The chorus, “Anything wey bother you go bother me. If you need help, make you call on me,” repeats throughout the song and reminds listeners that they do not have to face life’s challenges alone.

Brotherly may not be his most ambitious song, but it succeeds in telling an important story honestly.