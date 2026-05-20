Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Nasarawa North Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general election.

Musa Shuaibu-Guri, Chairman of the committee for the conduct of the APC Nasarawa North Senatorial primary announced the result on Wednesday in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Shuaibu-Guri said Mr Sule polled 47,393 votes to defeat his only challenger, Silas Agara, who scored 2,915 votes from the primary election held on Monday.

Mr Agara is a former deputy governor of the state and immediate past Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment.

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“The aspirants received the following votes: Abdullahi Sule scored 47,393 votes, while Silas Ali Agara got 2,915 votes.

“Having scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of the APC constitution and guidelines, Sule is hereby declared winner of the election and returned elected as the party’s senatorial candidate for the zone,” he said.

Mr Agara served as the deputy governor to the immediate past governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Mr Sule’s predecessor, from 2015 to 2019.

(NAN)