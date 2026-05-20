Delayed arrival of electoral officials stalled Wednesday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the Lagos State House of Assembly in parts of the state, as party members and aspirants waited for hours amid tight security.

At Ward A, Lagos Mainland Constituency, party faithfuls gathered early at Herbert Macaulay Primary School, Adekunle, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), but the exercise had not begun as of noon due to the absence of officials.

A Ward A leader, Segun Oshile, said members, including elderly supporters, arrived early in anticipation of a peaceful and orderly exercise.

“We are still awaiting the arrival of party officials. As soon as they come, they will unveil the plans for today,” Mr Oshile said.

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He expressed confidence that the exercise would proceed peacefully and urged party members to remain orderly and law-abiding.

Security personnel were stationed around the venue to maintain order and enforce compliance with electoral guidelines.

Similarly, at Ikorodu Constituency I, Ward A, party members and supporters were still awaiting the start of the primaries at Local Government Primary School, Etuneren, as of 1.10 p.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while officials were yet to arrive at the venue, heavy security presence was observed to ensure peace and orderliness.

Students were absent from the school premises as party members sat under canopies waiting for the exercise to begin.

At Ward C, Ita-Elewa Playground, party supporters were seen dancing and engaging in merriment while awaiting the commencement of the process as of 2.00 p.m.

Security operatives maintained a strong presence at the venue, although officials had yet to arrive.

The APC primaries are part of the party’s nationwide internal elections to select candidates for forthcoming local government and legislative elections.

Aspirants contesting in the Lagos Mainland exercise include Tajudeen Agoro, Shehu Ishola, Adekunle “Froggie” and Ibrahim Owolabi.

Bakare-Odunuga optimistic of victory in Surulere I constituency

Barakat Bakare-Odunuga, an aspirant contesting for the APC’s ticket for the Surulere 1 Lagos State House of Assembly seat, expressed optimism about clinching the party’s ticket in the ongoing primaries.

She spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday at Ward E/E1, Akinhanmi Cole, Michael Ogun Street, Surulere, the polling unit she is expected to vote.

The aspirant, whose main rival is incumbent Desmond Elliot, an actor turned politician, said she expected party members to turn out in their numbers to vote according to their conscience.

“I am hoping that people will vote according to their conscience and support whoever they believe will represent them well at the State Assembly. I wish myself all the best,” she added.

On the delays in accreditation at her ward and other wards ,she said the situation would not affect turn out in the constituency.

Mrs Bakare-Odunuga, a former Special Adviser on Housing to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the situation would rather contribute to a more credible and well-organised election, expressing confidence that electoral integrity would be maintained.

According to her, the delay has helped to prevent irregularities, including the use of fake party slips, which she said were intercepted during the process.

“The delay in accreditation will not affect voter turnout. Rather, it will allow for a free, fair and well-conducted election because those with fake APC slips have been caught,” she said.

The aspirant commended security operatives and electoral officials for their efforts in managing the accreditation process despite the large turnout of voters.

“I appreciate the security men that are doing the accreditation. They have been at it for about three to four hours, and they are still ongoing,” she said.

Mrs Odunuga-Bakare noted that more than 3,000 voters were still waiting outside the polling area to be accredited and cast their votes, describing the exercise as stressful but orderly.

Desmond Elliot’s agent raises concerns

Meanwhile, at the same polling unit, an agent of Mr Elliot, who identified himself simply as Agbola, expressed concern over the slow pace of accreditation.

He alleged that supporters of Mrs Odunuga-Bakare were smuggling in voters who had no accreditation card into the polling unit.

He noted that voting had already commenced in several other polling centres while accreditation was still ongoing at Ward E/E1.

NAN, however, confirmed that electoral officials and materials were present at the polling unit presiding over the process.

As at 2.00 p.m., the time this report was filed, accreditation was still ongoing at the polling unit amid heavy voter presence.

(NAN)