The House of Representatives primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State have returned several sitting lawmakers, consensus candidates and political heavyweights for the 2027 general elections.

Among the winners are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, former federal lawmaker Samaila Suleiman, and Sadiq Abdullahi, son of elder statesman and former Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Ango Abdullahi.

The results were announced on Saturday at the APC state secretariat in Kaduna by Yakubu Hosseini, chairman of the House of Representatives Primary Election Committee.

Mr Hosseini said the exercise was conducted in accordance with the APC constitution and electoral guidelines.

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Abbas returned unopposed in Zaria

In the Zaria Federal Constituency, Mr Abbas emerged unopposed but still polled 930 votes.

Declaring him the winner, Mr Hosseini said the speaker satisfied all constitutional requirements and secured the highest number of valid votes cast in the primary election.

Mr Abbas is seeking another term in the House of Representatives after emerging as one of the most influential political figures from Kaduna State.

Former lawmaker Suleiman wins Kaduna North contest

In Kaduna North Federal Constituency, Samaila Suleiman won the APC ticket with 3,049 votes.

He defeated Abdulaziz Kaka, who scored 65 votes, and Abubakar Mahmoud, who polled 96 votes.

Mr Suleiman, a former member of the House of Representatives, staged a political comeback with a decisive victory in one of the most closely watched contests in the state.

Consensus candidates dominate several constituencies

The APC also produced several candidates through consensus arrangements.

In Zango Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, Amos Magaji emerged as the consensus candidate. As the sole runner, he secured 1,930 votes.

Mukhtar Chiawai was returned as the consensus candidate for Kauru Federal Constituency, and polled 1,750 votes.

Felix Bagudu won the Kachia Federal Constituency ticket with 1,580 votes, while Daniel Amos emerged victorious in Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency.

Gabriel Salle also secured the APC ticket for Kagarko/Kachia Federal Constituency after meeting the party’s requirements.

Ango Abdullahi’s son

Sadiq Abdullahi, son of prominent northern intellectual and elder statesman, Ango Abdullahi, also emerged victorious in his constituency’s primary election with 920 votes.

Other candidates announced included Muhammad Jallo, who polled 1,171 votes, and Bashir Zuntu, who secured 1,787 votes in their respective constituencies.

APC chairman accepts results

Kaduna APC chairman, Atiku Sanke, formally accepted the results and declared the primary exercise concluded.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the exercise and received the collated results from the various constituencies.