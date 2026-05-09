Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that numerous court cases and internal crises were the major reasons he left the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Mr Kwankwaso and new ally, former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, officially dumped the ADC last week to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in what political observers describe as a major realignment.

Speaking during an interview with Deutsche Welle Hausa on Thursday, the former governor stated that the persistent legal disputes surrounding the ADC had created uncertainty within the party and impacted its stability.

Mr Kwankwaso also outlined other factors that influenced his decision to leave the party, while expressing optimism about the future of the NDC.

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He said the new platform would provide an opportunity to pursue a broader political vision focused on national unity, development and good governance.

The former governor further hinted at plans to work with other political stakeholders across the country to strengthen the NDC and position it as a formidable force in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Read below the full interview:

QUESTION: Why did you leave the ADC?

KWANKWASO: The reason we left the ADC and returned to the NDC is similar to what led me to leave the NNPP for the ADC in the first place. When we joined the ADC, especially the government and the APC, they saw the level of public support and how people en masse began to join the party. Perhaps when they saw the way we came together, they began to view us as a threat to the government.

While this was happening, we learnt that, even the Minister of Justice (and Attorney-General of the Federation) had gone to the High Court. There were discussions about deregistering the ADC. At the same time, another court case emerged challenging the ward, local government and state congresses we had conducted. All of them were nullified.

Eventually, even the convention we held together was dragged into the matter and nullified, too. Frankly, the developments made us deeply concerned. That was why we decided to move into the NDC, a party that does not have any lingering legal disputes or internal crises.

QUESTION: But some people argue that even the NDC’s registration process remains controversial. Some individuals are reportedly preparing to challenge it in court as well.

KWANKWASO: That is simply a misunderstanding. The people who got the party registered approached INEC, but the commission refused to register it because of its logo. INEC claimed the symbol resembled that of another political party. So, they went to court as granted by the law. The matter was examined thoroughly in the court, and it was determined that INEC’s position on the matter was wrong. The court decided that the party be registered. In compliance with the law, INEC accepted the court’s ruling and even formally wrote that it would not appeal the judgment.

QUESTION: Beyond the court cases, there are speculations that certain steps are still to be taken to ensure the opposition does not gain any momentum. If the courts’ rulings pushed you out of the ADC and into the NDC, are you prepared for a political battle against President Tinubu?

KWANKWASO: This is not about fighting anybody. It is about adhering to due process, respecting the rule of law and engaging with the people based on the realities they face. People, when elections come – men and women, the young and the old, and everyone eligible – should come out to support a process that can bring meaningful change to this country.

QUESTION: Some critics accuse you of defecting for personal ambition rather than for the future of ordinary Nigerians. How do you respond to this?

KWANKWASO: That is what they will naturally say, and this should be expected. But any sensible person who sees that a building is cracking and about to collapse has a responsibility to take the necessary action.

QUESTION: Has the party agreed on whether its presidential ticket should be positioned in Southern Nigeria?

KWANKWASO: That debate is still ongoing within the NDC on whether the ticket (presidential) should remain in the North or be given to the South. I am confident that within the next few days, the issue will be resolved in order for us all to take the appropriate direction.

QUESTION: Are you willing to work with Peter Obi in whatever capacity may be required?

KWANKWASO: That decision will be made by the party. But what I do know is that God brought all of us together in this country for a reason, and only God fully understands why this arrangement exists in Nigeria. As for me, I am a committed party member who obeys the party structures, because that is the only way to maintain order within the party.

At this point, I also want to appeal to all Nigerians, particularly those in the North and across the country, to remain united and conduct themselves to support us, and most especially those engaged in the national political process.

QUESTION: You were among the key figures who played major roles between 2013 and 2014 when five political parties merged to defeat the PDP. Today, do you believe the opposition can take power without that sort of coalition, especially when different opposition parties are taking an independent path?

KWANKWASO: It is not really about pursuing separate paths. Certain decisions become necessary because of the circumstances we find ourselves in. By the grace of God, we will continue discussions among ourselves. All of us in the opposition parties will develop a process for cooperation and work together towards delivering the kind of positive change Nigerians are yearning for — a change that will bring progress and benefit to this country.