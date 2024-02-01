Nigerian actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji turned 40 on Thursday, and to make the day extra special, his wife, actress Adebimpe Oyebade, gave him forty gifts to mark the occasion.

Adedimeji announced the gesture, expressing his surprise and gratitude on his Instagram page.

He mentioned feeling overwhelmed, believing he had experienced it all over the years until his wife continued to find creative ways to surprise him.

The ‘Ayinla’ star was particularly amazed by how his wife arranged the customised 40 gift boxes without him noticing.

Reflecting on his journey, Adedimeji, who gained popularity with his role in Yewande Adekoya’s 2013 movie titled ‘Kudi Klepto’, expressed appreciation for his wife’s support, likening it to the skilful performances of actors.

He wrote: “40 gifts from my wife. I’m a little overwhelmed. I thought I’d seen it all over the years, but somehow, this amazing woman in my corner finds creative ways to surprise me.

“I got customised 40 gift boxes from my Mrs; how she pulled this off without even leaving my side is a mystery; she’s steadily showing me how actors show off their skills. Thank you for always, baby. I love you so much.”

You have inspired me.

Wishing her husband a happy birthday, Adepimpe described him as a supportive figure who had inspired, impressed, supported, and loved her.

On her Instagram page, she expressed that marrying the actor was the best life decision.

She noted that sometimes she struggles to find the words to convey how much he (her husband) means to her, even though she may not say it enough.

She also appreciated her husband for all he had done, maintaining that she felt richly blessed to have a husband like him.

“On your birthday, I want to tell you that you mean the world to me. Happy birthday, Ade mi. I love you so much, okomi,” she wrote.

On 19 December 2021, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple tied the knot after years of denial.

Their wedding was attended by colleagues such as Adeniyi Johnson, Jide Awobona, Mercy Aigbe, Femi Adebayo, Yetunde Bakare, Bolanle Ninalowo, Yul Edochie, Kunle Remi, Bidemi Kosoko, and others.

Before the wedding, Adedimeji confirmed his love affair with the actress on his Instagram page, sharing captions and pre-wedding pictures.

