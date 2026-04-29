Hours after businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill stated that he was not legally married to actress Rosy Meurer, a photograph of the pair together resurfaced online.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Churchill, in a post on his Instagram page, clarified that his relationship with Ms Meurer was limited to an introduction ceremony.

He also dismissed rumours of divorce, adding that he hadn’t been served any legal separation documents.

However, shortly after his clarification, a photo emerged showing the businessman celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary, prompting renewed public debate over the accuracy of his claims.

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Mr Churchill posted the photo on his Instagram Story and attached the song “Ifẹ́ (In Love)” by Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer Ordor “Tchella” Michael.

In the photo, Mr Churchill and Ms Meurer wore matching outfits. He captioned the photo, “Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer celebrate 8th wedding anniversary.”

Misconception

Furthermore, Mr Churchill, in a series of posts on his Instagram page on Wednesday, dismissed the long-standing claim that Ms Meurer “snatched” him from actress-turned-evangelist Tonto Dikeh.

Ms Dikeh and Mr Churchill got married in 2015 but separated in 2017. The union produced a son, King Andre.

They reconciled in January 2026 to co-parent their child after a decade of differences.

He explained that the narrative suggesting that Ms Meurer took him from Ms Dikeh was false, stressing that the two women were never friends.

“This is not true. She was never friends with Tonto, and Tonto herself never made such a claim before I met Rosy. These were purely online speculations, and I understand that this was a major source of distress for her.

“Rosy allowed online pressure to influence her decisions, and she also listened to individuals who lack a proper understanding of the media space. Unfortunately, some people project their own failures onto others and offer misguided advice”, he added.

Full responsibility

Furthermore, Mr Churchill said he takes responsibility for what is being said and shared on social media.

He added that he is aware there is still a great deal of work ahead of him.

The businessman said, “As a man, it is my responsibility to fix what needs to be fixed and to ensure that all my children know one another and live in unity. Who prays to be replaced in their child’s life?

“Who expects another man to step in as a father during a child’s 10th birthday celebration? The next time my child is being celebrated, I will be present.”

This newspaper gathered that tensions had emerged between Mr Churchill and Ms Meurer following his reconciliation with Ms Dikeh after a decade-long rift.

Although Ms Meurer is yet to respond to Mr Churchill’s allegations, this newspaper reported that she had already unfollowed him on Instagram.