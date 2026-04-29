Businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill has broken his silence over rumours that his wife, actress Rosy Meurer, has filed for divorce.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that speculation first surfaced online after Ms Meurer posted a video reintroducing herself, without referencing her husband or wearing her wedding ring.

Since the claims emerged, the couple had remained silent, neither confirming nor denying the reports.

However, on Wednesday, Mr Churchill addressed the situation in a statement posted on his Instagram page, where he said he’s not legally married to Ms Meurer.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

In the statement, titled “False Divorce Claims and Public Misinformation,” the businessman said: “The reports circulating online about a supposed divorce between myself and Roseline Meurer are completely false. There is no truth to them, and they should be treated as such.

“There was no legally recognised marriage. There was no church wedding and no court wedding. What took place was an introduction. Therefore, the idea of a “divorce” is baseless from the outset.”

No divorce papers served

Additionally, he said that Ms Meurer, or her legal representatives, had not served him with any divorce papers.

Mr Churchill added that any valid legal process requires all parties to be formally served and given the opportunity to respond.

‘So I ask a simple question: what exactly is being presented to the public, and how was it obtained? I am 100% sure that individuals without proper experience in the media space are advising Rosy incorrectly, alongside legal practitioners who operate under a mango tree without due process and claim to produce divorce documents within 24 hours.

“Looking at the alleged hearing 3/5 and judgment dates, I am left asking: Is this even possible in Nigeria? At times, it is necessary to allow a man to handle his responsibilities without interference, most especially when he is carried along. That is part of his role and duty”, he said.

Enter Tonto Dikeh

Furthermore, Mr Churchill said Ms Meurer was aware that he had a child and issues with actress-turned-evangelist Tonto Dikeh before their relationship started.

He noted that he expected her to understand that such matters were strictly between the parties involved.

The businessman noted, “If Tonto offended anyone, it should be me alone, and if I offended anyone, it should be Tonto. However, we have both chosen to forgive each other. I believe she has changed and is now in a better place.

“Tonto wronged me, and whatever existed between us was ours to resolve. No one confronted her or fought that battle on my behalf. I do not agree with the narrative that Rosy “stood by me” in a way that should now be exaggerated.”

He added that if Ms Meurer had not been there for him during his issues with Ms Dikeh, someone else would have been.

“While I acknowledge that she faced public criticism, it is important to state that if she had not been there, someone else would have occupied that position in my life. Issues within my relationship should have been left for me to address, including defending her publicly when necessary.”

Backstory

This newspaper gathered that things appeared to be going sour between Mr Churchill and Ms Meurer after his reconciliation with Ms Dikeh following a ten-year rift.

Ms Dikeh confirmed her separation from Mr Churchill in 2017, two years after they got married in 2015. The former couple had a son, King Andre.

Following the reconciliation, Mr Churchill and Ms Dikeh stated that their reconciliation was primarily for the sake of their son.

They were later seen together celebrating their son’s tenth birthday and attending other family occasions.

However, this newspaper gathered that amid these public appearances, Ms Meurer unfollowed Mr Churchill on Instagram.