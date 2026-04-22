The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Chibuzor Chinyere, has opened up about the reasons for suspending marriage plans for his autistic adopted daughter, Chiemeka.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Chinyere suspended the marriage a day after he announced plans to find a husband for the 21-year-old.

In the announcement, he stated that the prospective groom must be a young, able-bodied man.

However, during an interview with the BBC, posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, Mr Chinyere cited public backlash and concerns raised over the decision as the reason for the suspension.

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The cleric said, “Over a thousand men expressed interest in marrying Chiemeka, but some people advised against giving her out in marriage. The discussion around it became overwhelming, so I decided to put the marriage on hold for now.

“I still want her to get married. Her case is different from Aboy’s. She can speak and hear, but she is autistic and sometimes behaves differently.”

Marriage

Furthermore, Mr Chinyere disclosed that neither the husband nor the wife could take advantage of any autistic son or daughter he had given out in marriage.

He added that for those who were already married, he ensured that all necessary arrangements were in place.

“For those who are married, I ensured that everything was properly arranged, and nothing can be sold, including property, without the consent of both parties.

“We also carry out regular monitoring every week, twice a day. I believe marriage provides stability”, he said.

Summon

The cleric’s clarification came a day after the Rivers State Government summoned him alongside other stakeholders, urging operators of orphanage homes to properly register and comply with laws protecting children’s rights in the state.

This newspaper reported that Lauretta Dimpka, permanent secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, said Mr Chinyere was summoned after the arrangements went viral online.

She noted that although the cleric’s intentions may have been well-meaning, the actions contravened laws protecting children’s rights.

She added that the Child’s Rights Act, the Persons with Disabilities Act, and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act provided the legal framework guiding the protection of children and persons living with disabilities.

Mrs Dimpka commended the cleric for honouring the invitation and expressing willingness to comply with regulatory standards.

Awareness

Mr Chinyere, after responding to the government’s invitation, admitted to lapses in compliance.

He attributed the shortcomings to a lack of awareness of existing regulatory requirements.

He described the engagement as transformative and pledged to take immediate steps to ensure full compliance with the rules.

“This meeting is an eye-opener. I have been doing things without knowing that they were wrong. Now I understand better,” he said.

READ ALSO: Govt summons OPM founder over marriage plan for autistic daughter

Backstory

This newspaper reported that Mr Chinyere, earlier in the month, arranged a marriage between Aboy Chibuzor, a man living with autism, and an Edo-born woman.

The mother of three married Aboy, who is non-verbal and requires daily support, during a Sunday service.

He also offered several incentives to the couple, including a house, a car, and an overseas trip.

This newspaper further reported that Aboy’s wife said she had previously turned down several marriage proposals.

She explained that she chose to wait for what she believed was “God’s guidance” before settling down.

She added that she had made a personal vow to Jesus to remain pure, and decided to keep that promise until she met the man she regarded as her husband.