Peter “Mr P” Okoye, one half of the now-defunct popular music group, P-Square, has addressed the criticism surrounding his decision to change his date of birth.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the singer, who has been embroiled in a prolonged dispute with his twin brother, Paul “Rudeboy” Okoye, and their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, changed his birth date from 18 November to 30 November.

The announcement sparked backlash from fans and supporters of P-Square on social media, with some arguing that no family dispute could break the biological bond between twins.

Others described Mr P’s move as an extreme reaction to the ongoing rift between the brothers and called for it to be reversed.

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However, in a post on his X page on Tuesday night, the singer claimed that Rudeboy and Jude were not his biological brothers.

He further alleged that if they were truly his blood relatives, they would not have “cheated” him for over 20 years.

The 44-year-old wrote: “We were not ‘blood’ when they were stealing from me. We were not ‘blood’ when they were creating false narratives about me. Now that I’ve uncovered the betrayal that’s been going on for over 20 years, suddenly we’re blood?

“No… it doesn’t work like that. We are still in court! Forgiveness doesn’t mean accessibility. Again! Una go dey alright.”

Furthermore, the “For My Head” crooner said that if his parents were alive and sided with the betrayal, he would have cut ties with them.

Mr P also stated that one of the biggest lies people believe is that blood automatically makes a family.

According to him, blood only makes people related, while loyalty, love, and trust are what truly make a family.

“Even if my parents were alive and supported this kind of betrayal, I’d still choose to step back, cut them off and protect my peace. Boundaries are necessary! blood isn’t thicker than my peace of mind”, he said.

Wives

Additionally, the singer added that his brothers were emotional because P-Square was no longer with them.

He noted that he is over forty years old and has earned the right to protect his peace from toxic family members who betrayed and disrespected him.

According to him, he was glad that he had set boundaries for his sanity, noting that there were no apologies.

Cautioning people against dragging their wives into the matter, he said, “Before you drag any woman” into this!

No woman directed or advised anyone to steal from what I worked for over the years.

“Stop pushing that narrative to suit your agenda. None of us were even married 20 something years ago when this whole betrayal and stealing started! I said what I said.”

This newspaper reported that during court proceedings in the ongoing case involving his brother in May 2025, he told the court that Jude’s wife owned 80% of Northside Music.

The singer, who was led in the witness box by the prosecution counsel, Mohammed Bashir, told the court that Jude’s wife, Ifeoma, held substantial shares in Northside Music Ltd (Jude’s company).