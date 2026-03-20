New details have emerged over the ongoing process to determine the paternity of Liam, the son of late singer Ilerioluwa “Mohbad” Aloba.

In February, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that a Magistrate’s Court in Ikorodu approved three overseas laboratories to carry out the DNA test, months after initially directing that the procedure be conducted.

The approved facilities include DNA Diagnostics Centre in Fairfield, Ohio, United States, proposed by the applicant; AlphaBiolabs in Warrington, United Kingdom, put forward by the respondent, Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi; and Advanced Histopathology Laboratory Limited in London, United Kingdom, which the court independently selected through its Welfare Officer, according to TVC News.

Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga approved an application by Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, who sought a conclusive determination of the child’s paternity.

Decline

However, counsel to the late singer’s family, Oladayo Ogungbe, disclosed that two of the three laboratories approved by the court to carry out DNA tests confirmed they do not perform post-mortem DNA analysis on embalmed bodies.

In a statement made available to TVC, Mr Ogungbe stated that the proposed examination would require extracting DNA from tissue samples after death.

He noted that, before any samples were taken, representatives of the applicant, Mr Aloba, had made preliminary enquiries to confirm whether the listed laboratories had the technical capability to handle such procedures involving embalmed remains.

According to him, responses from Alpha Bio Labs and Advanced Histopathology Laboratory Limited, nominated by Wunmi and the Welfare Officer, indicated that neither offers such testing.

Dispute

He added that, in the interest of transparency, an affidavit detailing these developments, along with the correspondence from the laboratories, had since been filed before the court.

“It is therefore incorrect and misleading to suggest that Mr Joseph Aloba deliberately selected laboratories lacking the competence to conduct tissue-based DNA testing”, said Mr Ogungbe.

This development is expected to take centre stage at the next hearing scheduled for 2 April.

The dispute over the music star’s death and related matters continues to play out in court.

This newspaper reported that, following the singer’s death, his family became entangled in a series of controversies, with the issue of a DNA test taking centre stage.

In several interviews, Mr Aloba repeatedly questioned the paternity of Liam, insisting that a DNA test must be conducted to establish the truth.

He also maintained that Wunmi was never legally married to his late son.