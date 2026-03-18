Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy has paid a visit to Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State.

Although details of his meeting with the governor are not available, internet personality Very Dark Man said it is connected to projects the Grammy-winning singer is set to commence in his community, Ahoada West Local Government Area.

Recently, controversy began when a teenager, Ogadinma Uchechi, exposed the community school’s poor condition on social media, leading to her alleged assault by Ahoada West LGA Chairman, Eugene Chita Epelle.

With the issue trending for days on the internet, Burna Boy stepped in and pledged to fund the rebuilding of the school and a health centre.

However, the projects suffered a snag as, according to VDM, there are no roads to the community.

State visit

The singer, who recently converted to Islam, in the company of his father, Samuel Ogulu and music executive Soso Soberekon, has paid a visit to the Rivers State governor.

Taking to his Instagram page, VDM announced the visit of the singer, saying that it is in respect to their projects in the oil-producing state.

“He is going to tell the governor to mandate whoever is in charge of the road project to fix the road leading to Ogbogolo, Ahoada West, to make it easy for us to build their school, to enable them to access quality education.

“We are also going to build health care for the community. The change starts from us,” he wrote.

Intervention

Explaining further, VDM said that after visiting the community and posting a video of the dilapidated school, the ‘Giant of Africa’ singer became very angry.

“I told him, there’s no way we’ll be able to do that project, if there’s no road. You want to spend as much as N500 million there to do two projects in Ahoda West, but there’s no road.

“So he called me at 3 a.m. and then we spoke for an hour, and then he said, he’s going to meet the governor, and he’s going to tell the Governor. They should look for a way to create a road because we won’t pump money where there is no road. We’ll build healthcare, build a school, but there’s no road,” he said.

VDM also decried a situation where a community like Ahoda has different oil wells, but doesn’t have a school. Instead, he said, students have to travel somewhere else to go to school.

He added; “It makes no sense. So if you send coppers there, how would they get there? Again, a lot of them are farmers. How do they take their crops to where they are meant to sell it?

“I like the fact that he wants to use his influence now to go and face the governor and abandon everything he’s doing.”