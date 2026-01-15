Actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi has renewed his call for justice over the death of singer Ilerioluwa “Mohbad” Aloba, nearly two months after he claimed to have come into possession of video footage allegedly showing how the “KPK” crooner was killed.

In November 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Fabiyi, who has remained vocal since the controversy began, disclosed that a portion of the alleged footage was sent to him in what he described as an attempt by Mohbad’s younger brother, Adura, to extort money.

However, in a statement sent to this newspaper on Thursday, the actor, through his legal representatives, Tunde Falola & Co, petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

In the petition, signed by Tunde Falola, Mr Fabiyi urged the police to include Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, in the ongoing reinvestigation into the circumstances surrounding the late singer’s death.

Petition

The petition partly read: “Our client acknowledges and commends the decision of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, to commence a fresh reinvestigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic and suspicious death of Mr Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba aka Mohbad, following the persistent advocacy and formal petitioning efforts of our client.

“It has come to our client’s attention that the FCID, Abuja, has already issued invitations to certain suspects and persons of interest believed to have either direct or indirect connections with the death of the deceased. We hereby respectfully request that Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of the deceased, be immediately included among the list of suspects/persons of interest already summoned by FCID Abuja.”

Mr Fabiyi said that including Mr Aloba’s name would ensure a credible outcome and guarantee a thorough, diligent and uncompromised reinvestigation.

He stressed that the process must be comprehensive and painstaking, and carried out in strict adherence to established investigative best practices.

According to him, Mohbad’s case has garnered both national and international attention, and any investigation short of a meticulous inquiry would risk eroding public confidence in the justice system.

Rationale

Additionally, the actor highlighted Mr Aloba’s hurried burial of Mohbad, without notifying the police or allowing investigative processes to begin, as one of the reasons his name should be included.

He also cited the singer’s father’s failure to provide verifiable details of any police station he allegedly contacted before Mohbad’s burial.

“His public explanations, which lack logical coherence, and the indictment issued against him by the Lagos State Coroner’s Inquest, which faulted his conduct for obstructing proper inquiry into the cause of death.

“Given these factors, prudence, logic, and investigative fairness demand that Mr Joseph Aloba be subjected to interrogation just like other suspects, witnesses, or persons of interest. His exclusion at this stage will create significant gaps in the integrity of the

” Reinvestigation, said Mr Fabiyi.

He added that the findings of the Lagos State Coroner’s Inquest indicted Mr Aloba for hastily and improperly burying Mohbad without allowing the police to conduct an investigation.

Mr Fabiyi noted, “This official indictment corroborates our client’s position that Mr Joseph Aloba should have been treated as a person of interest from the outset. Indeed, if the initial investigation by the Lagos State Police Command had been thorough and diligent, there is a strong reason to believe that Mr Joseph Aloba would already be standing trial for obstruction of investigation or related offences.

“We respectfully remind the Nigeria Police Force of its statutory obligations under Section 4 of the Police Act 2020, which mandates the police to protect the lives and property of all persons. Detect crime. Prevent crime. Preserve law and order; and uphold the rights of all persons, including the deceased.”

Legal action

Furthermore, the actor warned that he would take legal action against the police if Mr Aloba’s name is not included among those to be reinvestigated.

He urged Mr Egbetokun to direct the FCID in Abuja to include and summon Mohbad’s father either as a suspect or a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

Mr Fabiyi also called on the IGP to ensure that the reinvestigation remains thorough, diligent, comprehensive and free from bias.

He further asked that every individual with direct or indirect links to Mohbad’s death be interrogated, and that all necessary steps be taken to ensure that justice is both done and seen to be done.

“We trust that this honourable office will treat this request with the urgency, seriousness, and professionalism required. While our client remains confident in the professionalism of the Nigeria Police Force, we are duty-bound to state that, should the police fail, refuse, or neglect to conduct a proper reinvestigation and include all relevant persons of interest, especially Mr Joseph Aloba, our client shall

be compelled to approach the appropriate court of competent jurisdiction for remedies.

“Including an order of Mandamus compelling the Nigeria Police Force to perform its statutory duty, a declaration that the failure to properly investigate the death constitutes a violation of the right to fair hearing and access to justice. An order directing the immediate reopening and continuation of the investigation, and any other relief the court may deem fit in the interest of justice.”

Backstory

This newspaper reported in September 2024 that Mr Fabiyi disclosed plans to organise a peaceful demonstration at the National Assembly complex in Ikeja, Lagos, under the banner #JusticeForMohbad.

He stressed that meaningful public involvement was crucial, arguing that citizens must apply lawful pressure by staging peaceful protests at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Mr Fabiyi also drew attention to what he described as a critical oversight in the police investigation, the existence of security surveillance cameras at the late singer’s home, which he said could have aided inquiries.

In October 2024, however, he raised the alarm that his life was under serious threat, which he attributed to his continued advocacy for justice in Mohbad’s case.

He claimed the situation forced him to leave the country for his own protection after he allegedly survived two assassination attempts within three days.