Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has revealed that he recently received $120,000 simply for being the son of legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

He made this statement while renewing his criticism of Wizkid FC, the fan base of award-winning artist Ayodeji “Wizkid” Balogun.

Seun and Wizkid FC have been at loggerheads in recent weeks following comparisons between his late father and the “Ojuelegba” hitmaker.

During a recent Instagram livestream, Seun warned Wizkid FC against making such comparisons, describing it as disrespectful and an insult to Fela’s legacy.

He argued that referring to Wizkid as a “modern-day Fela” diminishes the historical and cultural significance of the Afrobeat pioneer.

Fela’s legacy

Despite his warning, the fan base of the 35-year-old singer appeared unmoved. In a subsequent Instagram video on Wednesday, Seun analysed what he described as the stark difference between his father’s legacy and that of the fathers of Wizkid FC members.

The 43-year-old dismissed the criticism Wizkid FC directed at him, insisting that the $120,000 payment reflected the enduring influence of Fela rather than his own personal work.

He said: “You (Wizkid FC) are not on the ground—you’re lunatics and fools. Vector and I were somewhere when he told me, ‘Seun, you should leave these boys.’ I replied, ‘Ehn? I just collected $120,000 simply because of my father’s name—Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.’ It wasn’t for my work; it was because I’m Fela’s child.

“My father died twenty‑nine years ago, yet he still gave me that huge amount of money from the grave. How many Wizkid FC fathers can send their children money twenty‑nine years after death? They thought they could open their mouths and spew nonsense about my father, and I would keep quiet? It will not go well with Wizkid FC.”

Achievements

He also criticised Wizkid’s fan base for focusing on online attacks rather than contributing to any meaningful social change.

According to him, their insults directed at his late father stemmed from the fact that none of their fathers matched Fela’s achievements during his lifetime.

Seun stressed that Fela’s legacy extended far beyond music.

He said the Afrobeat icon embodied political defiance, social justice and personal sacrifice—principles that, in his view, cannot be measured by popularity, awards or chart performance.

He called on Wizkid FC to prove its influence outside the digital space, arguing that a fan base that boasts millions of members should be able to come together to fund a meaningful community initiative with long-term benefits.

“Their fathers achieved nothing, so they cannot understand the essence of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. They don’t know what it means to be the child of someone who truly accomplished something, because that reality does not exist in their families. Even the families that Wizkid FC look up to achieve nothing—they are thieves.

“There is a difference between stealing and accomplishment. This is not about money; it is about true greatness. They sit in dark apartments with no electricity, hungry, borrowing data, yet they want to use Fela’s name to shine their teeth. We will not keep silent. It will not go well with their fathers. Their fathers achieved nothing.”

Seun said Wizkid FC’s actions reflected poor upbringing and weak values among some members.

He added that their online conduct showed a lack of understanding of respect, responsibility, and a sense of community.

Fela, a Nigerian musician and political activist, died on 2 August 1997 at the age of 58.