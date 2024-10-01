Outspoken Nigerian actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi has made a chilling revelation. He claims that his life is in grave danger as a direct result of his unwavering commitment to the Justice For Mohbad movement.

He revealed in an Instagram video on Tuesday that he had to flee Nigeria for his safety after he was almost assassinated twice within three days.

Fabiyi also claimed that despite his narrow escape, he was targeted for elimination on Monday night and that he would have been buried if they had been successful.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the actor planned to stage a ‘peaceful protest’ at the national assembly gate in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, coinciding with the resumption of the coroner inquest investigating Mohbad’s death. He, however, shelved the protest.

In a now controversial video on his Instagram page, Fabiyi, who says he is currently hiding, disclosed what he described as an alleged plot to waste his life over Mohbad’s case.

“I escaped assassination two days ago, and they still planned to kill me tonight (Tuesday). If they had succeeded, I would have been buried tomorrow. I had to jump on the next available flight because I had been marked for assassination. For the first time in my life, I know they are going to take my life. I have given everything I have to the police. I just want to beg that nothing must happen to the sources I have mentioned.

“The CCTV must be investigated, and phone forensics is a must. It is not that I do not want to be killed; if it is, I will not run for anything. But because I know if they take my life, it will cause a serious distraction and stop the case. So Nigerians, I do not know where I am going from here, but I am 80% safe. They will now waste me all because I’m fighting for Justice. I didn’t collect money from anybody. I am just doing my own for God. I have to run for my life. I just left Nigeria unplanned, and now I don’t even know my destination,” he claimed.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Between 12 September 2023 to date, numerous accusations have trailed Mohbad’s former management, his family, and even his wife, who has been accused of paternity fraud, yet no concrete shreds of evidence to prove anyone guilty, neither have the actual circumstances behind his death been uncovered.

It has been over a year since Mohbad’s tragic death, and Fabiyi maintains he is not relenting in his efforts for justice for the late singer despite the threat to his life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

