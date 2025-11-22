Four months after the coroner’s inquest into the death of singer Ilerioluwa “Mohbad” Aloba ended, actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi has renewed his call for justice over the controversy surrounding the “KPK” crooner’s death.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that, in July, the Lagos State Coroner’s Court in Ikorodu ordered the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the auxiliary nurse who administered the injection that allegedly led to Mohbad’s death.

Delivering the ruling, Magistrate C.A. Shotobi held that Ms Ogedengbe was neither a registered nurse nor a licensed medical practitioner, but acted unlawfully by administering a tetanus injection that reportedly triggered the complications which resulted in the singer’s death.

Mr Fabiyi, who has remained vocal since the matter began, urged President Bola Tinubu and his administration to ensure that justice is served.

He appealed in a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday.

Justice for Mohbad

He insisted that Mohbad must get justice, alleging that specific individuals are attempting to cover up the case.

The actor also claimed he has what he described as “a video showing how Mohbad was killed.”

Mr Fabiyi said: “Tag the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu. Your Excellency, sir, in May 2025, I wrote to you that the video of how Mohbad was murdered, part of which was sent to me in an apparent attempt to collect money by the younger brother. Your office wrote and gave a directive to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, that they should investigate, harmonise and prosecute.

“As of November 2025, after the SCID in Abuja… After they took the case file from Lagos State, the suspects were arrested. The wife of the deceased, Cynthia, turned herself in in Abuja. Now, they want to cover it up. They didn’t stop at that, Your Excellency. They are now even asking the same suspects to write petitions against me in Lagos State on how they were arrested and that the Inspector General of Police did not do the right thing by arresting them.”

Silence

Mr Fabiyi also alleged that the suspects, who were arrested and later granted bail in connection with the singer’s death, were threatening his life.

He further claimed that certain police officers were attempting to intimidate him because of the evidence he said he possessed.

“They are now saying the Assistant Inspector General of Police, their offices in Alagbon, SCID Annex and Zone 2, should query and even query the Inspector General of Police, as to why they were arrested, despite being on bail. Some of them are being investigated for murder, some of them for theft, some of them for conspiracy to commit murder.

“Some of them for conspiracy to intimidate, and some of them for criminal intimidation. These suspects are because they want to silence me. Because they want to use the video against you. I told you that I don’t understand why it’s wrong to be loyal to your government. They want to use it against you in the next election. Your Excellency, look into this”, said Mr Fabiyi.

He further called on the Chief of Staff to Mr Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola, to intervene in the matter.

He urged them to demonstrate their loyalty to Mr Tinubu’s administration by doing what is right.

Mr Fabiyi added, “Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, look into this matter. It’s so disgusting, I am putting my life on the line to stand by this government and to speak the truth to the President, and be loyal to the President. So that if they take me in, I will attend to the invitation. They will kill me inside the Alagbon in Zone 2. This is not right. Let them give Mohbad justice.

“They know what killed Mohbad and know what’s going on. Now, they have granted the suspect bail, and they are now gallivanting, trying to threaten me to silence me. I will never be quiet. I will never be silenced. Justice for Mohbad is necessary. And if you are loyal to Bola Tinubu, you have to do the right thing. It’s either they have taken over the government of Asiwaju, or somebody is trying to play a fast one, and please pick up and do the right thing.”

Yomi Fabiyi

This newspaper reported that in September 2024, Mr Fabiyi announced he would stage a ‘peaceful protest’ at the National Assembly gate in Ikeja, Lagos, under the hashtag #JusticeForMohbad.

He emphasised the importance of public participation, stating that citizens needed to exert legitimate pressure by peacefully protesting at the gates of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He also pointed out a key detail that could have assisted the Nigerian police investigation: the provision of security cameras at the late singer’s residence.

However, in October 2024, he alleged that his life was in grave danger as a direct consequence of his unwavering commitment to the “Justice For Mohbad movement.”

He said he was forced to flee Nigeria for his safety after surviving two alleged assassination attempts within three days.

Mr Fabiyi further claimed that despite escaping, he remained a target for elimination and believed he would have been buried if the attempts on his life had succeeded.

Backstory

Since Mohbad’s death on 12 September 2023, his family has remained embroiled in multiple controversies.

Central to the disputes are questions surrounding the paternity of his son, Liam, the ownership of his assets, and disagreements over his final resting place.

The former Marlian Music signee died under mysterious circumstances, prompting allegations against his former label boss, Naira Marley; music promoter, Sam Larry; his childhood friend, Prime Boy; and his former manager.

Authorities arrested the accused on charges of bullying and harassment, but they were released on bail in November 2023.

On 26 February, the Yaba Magistrate Court ruled that there was no direct evidence linking any of them to Mohbad’s death.