It has been over a year since Mohbad’s tragic death, and human rights activist and actor Yomi Fabiyi is not relenting in his efforts for justice for the late singer.

The news of Mohbad’s passing was a profound shock, but what was even more alarming was the rapidity with which he was buried.

This pattern was abnormal, thus triggering the concerns of the Lagos government through the Nigerian police to investigate the cause of death. This led to the exhuming of his body for autopsy.

Between 12 September 2023 to date, numerous accusations have trailed his former management, his family, and even his wife, who has been accused of paternity fraud, yet no concrete shreds of evidence to prove anyone guilty.

One year has passed, and yet the situation remains unchanged. To this end, Mr Fabiyi revealed plans on Monday to stage a ‘peaceful protest’ at the national assembly gate in Ikeja, Lagos, using the hashtag ‘Justice for Mohbad.

He emphasised the importance of public participation, stating, “It is crucial that we exert legitimate pressure and peacefully protest at the gate of the Lagos State House of Assembly on 30 September 2024.

”Those behind this heinous crime, those who cut Mohbad’s life short, are spending millions upon millions of naira to see that they cover up the case, create distractions, and bury the many blatant evidence.”

Security lapses

Furthermore, he highlighted an important detail that could have helped ease the Nigerian police’s investigation: the provision of security cameras at the deceased’s residence, a pattern Mr Fabiyi said was synonymous with the design of the apartments in the estate where Mohbad resided.

“We are so sure the CCTV cameras inside and outside Mohbad’s house were working, and they store someone remotely and not via DVR. The builders of the houses of similar patterns, such as Royal Pine Estate, Off Orchid Road, Lekki security, and CDA, have answers to where these facts are stored,” he wrote.

He also addressed the non-due diligence of the Nigerian police to weigh their options holistically.

Mr Fabiyi continued by explaining the concept of the planned protest as one in which the protesters will engage and act civilly.

He said: “We, the masses, do not want to put laws into our hands by going to ask for them. Hence, we need the true representative of the people of Lagos State to wade in and set up a committee to summon, visit and bring the truth out.”

Conclusively, he implored concerned Nigerians and fans of the deceased to join the protest: “Come one, come all and let us speak in one voice. This struggle needs you. Be orderly and civil when attending.”

