A Federal High Court sitting in Ota, Ogun State, has remanded controversial singer Habeeb “Portable” Okikiola over alleged assault on police officers and other individuals.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at his bar in the Iyana Ilogbo area on 1 January 2026.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the singer was involved in a confrontation with his baby mama, actress Akinyanju “Ashabi Simple” Omobolarinde, during her visit to his bar in Ogun State.

He was accused of assaulting the actress and some police officers at the premises, an incident that led to his arrest by the Ogun State Police Command.

In a report published on Tuesday, Vanguard newspaper said the “Spider-Man” crooner was arraigned on a nine-count charge bordering on assault, theft, causing harm and resisting arrest.

Other alleged victims listed in the charge sheet include Ileyemi Damilola, Akinyanju Oluwabusayomi, Olowu Olumide, Demilade Ogunniyi and Ebuka Odah.

Allegations

The “Zazzu” hitmaker was also accused of stealing a Mercedes-Benz E300 valued at N12 million. The vehicle reportedly belongs to Damilola and is linked to car dealer Wally Dex Auto.

During the proceedings, two siblings of Ashabi Simple testified in court as witnesses to the alleged assault, while the actress herself was absent.

Prosecutors further alleged that the singer obstructed and assaulted a female police inspector, Ogungbe Olayemi, while she was carrying out her official duties.

However, the presiding judge declined to grant Portable bail, citing the absence of the allegedly assaulted police officer in court.

The judge held that the officer must be present before a decision could be made on the bail application and consequently remanded the singer in custody, adjourning consideration of bail to 19 January.

Backstory

This newspaper gathered that the police on Sunday ordered an investigation into a viral video allegedly showing the singer being assaulted while in custody.

The footage, which circulated widely on social media, showed Portable handcuffed and allegedly being beaten by some police personnel at a detention facility.

Reacting to the video, which sparked public outrage and renewed concerns over police conduct, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the alleged assault was unacceptable and contrary to established police standards.

He stressed that the police do not permit the filming or public display of suspects, noting that such actions compromise the safety of suspects and undermine the integrity of ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the 31-year-old has been arrested and remanded in connection with alleged assaults on government officials.

In February 2025, this newspaper reported that the Ogun State Police Command declared Portable wanted over the alleged assault of officials of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA).

He later voluntarily surrendered himself at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, and was subsequently arraigned in court.

An Isabo Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta later granted him bail in the sum of N2 million after he pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy, assault, obstruction, possession of cutlasses and firearms, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.