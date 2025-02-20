On Thursday, controversial singer Habeeb ‘Portable’ Okikiola was arraigned at the Isabo Magistrate Court in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Ogun State Police Command confirmed the singer turned himself in at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, after being declared wanted.

The 30-year-old was wanted for allegedly assaulting officials of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA).

He had repeatedly ignored police invitations following the arrest and arraignment of nine of his protégés before an Abeokuta Magistrate Court.

When contacted, police spokesperson Omolola Odutola told this newspaper she was compiling official statements regarding the singer’s arraignment.

She added that the details would be public once the process was complete.

“Wait for the official statement. I’m trying to gather information,” Ms Odutola said.

The newspaper reported that the ‘Zazzu Zeh’ crooner hid after nine of his protégés were arrested and arraigned.

Portable revealed that OGPDPA officials had sealed his unfinished building and hotel in Sango-Ota, arrested and detained over 20 of his workers, and confiscated alcoholic beverages from his bar.

