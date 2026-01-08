Renowned Nigerian author and activist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Ivara Esege, a Nigerian-American doctor, have lost one of their twin sons, Nkanu Nnamdi, the Punch newspaper reported on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 48-year-old welcomed the twins in April 2024 but kept the news private until February 2025, when she disclosed it during an interview with The Guardian UK.

According to the paper, a family representative, Omawumi Ogbe, confirmed that Nnamdi died on Wednesday following a brief illness.

She said the family was devastated by the loss and appealed for privacy as they grieved during this difficult period.

The statement quoted by Punch read thus: “We’re deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of Ms Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr Ivara Esege’s twin boys, Nkanu Nnamdi, who passed on Wednesday, 7th of January 2026, after a brief illness. He was 21 months old.

Loss

“The family is devastated by this profound loss, and we request that their privacy be respected during this challenging time. We ask for your grace and prayers as they mourn in private. No further statements will be made, and we thank the public and the media for respecting their need for seclusion during this period of immense grief.”

The award-winning author and her husband, who married in 2009, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2016.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Adichie later announced the birth of her twins through surrogacy while appearing as a guest at the maiden edition of the #WithChude Live concert held in May 2025.

The event was hosted by award-winning storyteller and media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo.