Three days after the Lagos State Police Command summoned Chris Okafor, founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry in Lagos, over multiple rape and other allegations, the cleric turned himself in.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, stated in a press release on Sunday that the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, had ordered Mr Okafor to appear at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, on Monday.

However, Mr Okafor failed to present himself for interrogation and a full investigation on Monday.

Update

Providing an update on the case during an interview with TVC on Wednesday, which was posted on the television station’s YouTube page, Mr Jimoh disclosed that Mr Okafor eventually turned himself in on Tuesday.

He said: “When he was invited, he got to us through his lawyer, saying that he would be appearing on Monday. On Monday, we waited for him, but we didn’t see him, so I directed that he be arrested. Subsequently, he showed up yesterday, yes. He showed up yesterday (Tuesday).”

Additionally, Mr Jimoh disclosed that the case has been handed over to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Sylvester Alabi, for further action.

“We later learned that the same matter had been opened at the Zone 2 headquarters, with the assistance of the General Police in charge of Zone 2, which I needed to verify, and I verified the same.

“And he told me the matter is being investigated under his command for about three weeks now. So, the AIG occupied a higher office than mine as a commander and is my immediate supervisor, as he is involved in the matter. So we handed the matter back to the Zone”, said the commissioner.

Meanwhile, when asked whether any alleged victim came forward to give an account of the claims, he said the police did not need to wait for such a report before taking action.

“Social media has become a veritable space for people to lodge their complaints. We no longer wait for people to come and see the matter before we act in public interest, because if we don’t, the conduct can lead to breakdown of law and order”, Mr Jimoh noted.

Backstory

The controversy surrounding Mr Okafor began in December 2025 after actress Doris Ogala accused him of reneging on a promise of marriage.

This newspaper reported that she claimed that the alleged betrayal caused her emotional distress, alongside other accusations.

The matter reached a climax when the cleric issued an apology to Ms Ogala and other women he said he had offended, while also accusing his ex-wife, Bessem, of adultery.

Ms Bessem, however, denied the allegation, insisting she was faithful throughout their marriage.

She further accused Mr Okafor of subjecting her to physical abuse.

Amid the growing allegations, Mr Okafor announced that he would step aside from his ministerial duties for one month.