Chris Okafor, founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry in Lagos, has announced a decision concerning his role as the presiding pastor amid growing controversies involving his ex-wife, Bessem, and actress Doris Ogala.

In 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Ogala accused Okafor of breaking promises of marriage, causing emotional distress, and other allegations.

Ms Bessem, his ex-wife, in turn, alleged that he subjected her to physical assault, while denying the claims of adultery Mr Okafor levelled against her.

Stepping aside

Amid these controversies, Mr Okafor announced during a church service, captured in a video that went viral on Friday, that he has stepped aside as pastor.

He said: “We have four Sundays in January, so in the whole of these four Sundays, we will be having Pastor Sylvester, Pastor Kelvin, Pastor Oliver and Pastor Shedrack. It’s going to be prophetic Sundays; we will have them minister to you, and anoint you every Sunday, that’s the instruction. So they will be here, while they are here, I will be resting.

“It will be time for personal retreat with God, and time for me and my wife to rest. Because, since our wedding, we have not rested. We haven’t had time; we haven’t even taken our honeymoon. So, we are stepping aside to pray, we’re stepping aside to have a retreat and to rest for this January and return better and stronger.”

Doris kicks

In response to the cleric’s announcement to step down, Ms Ogala, in a video posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, said she did not accept the decision.

The actress urged Mr Okafor to come forward and address questions surrounding the death of her younger brother.

She further clarified that her pain did not stem from the cleric leaving her for his wife, Pearl, or from the circulation of her nudes.

She said, “Many people have said that he left me and married another person, that he detained me, that he sent my nude pictures, and that he apologised, so I should let it go. It does not work like that. Chris Okafor should come and explain to me what happened to my brother. Stepping down from the church is not enough.

“I heard that he stepped down from the altar for one month and handed over to his assistant pastor, but that is not enough for me. Chris Okafor, stepping down from the altar, is not enough. You have to explain to me what happened to my brother — the role you played and how my brother was poisoned. I have all the evidence, and I am going to play everything: voice recordings and all the plots.”

Ms Ogala threatened to reveal what had transpired between Mr Okafor and her late brother if he did not come forward and confess.

“You have a long battle coming. No matter what, you had no right to go that far with me. I did nothing to you. People said I should forgive, but what am I leaving behind? If I leave everything, will the money he gives me bring my brother back?

“This is just the beginning. We have not started yet, Chris. Just hold on. I will be displaying everything. You will tell me what happened to my brother. What offence did he commit? Did he have anything to do with you? Why did you hurt me this much? Stepping down from the altar is not enough for me,” she added.