The Lagos State Police Command has intervened in the escalating controversy surrounding Chris Okafor, founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry in Lagos, following allegations involving his ex-wife, Bessem, actress Doris Ogala, and other former church members.

In 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Ogala accused Mr Okafor of reneging on promises of marriage, causing her emotional distress, alongside other allegations.

His ex-wife, Ms Bessem, also accused the cleric of subjecting her to physical abuse, while firmly denying allegations of adultery levelled against her by Mr Okafor.

The mounting accusations reportedly led Mr Okafor to step aside from ministerial duties for one month.

Sexual allegations

However, since that announcement, fresh sexual allegations have circulated widely on social media. Ms Ogala further alleged that the cleric knew something about the death of her brother.

Responding to the growing controversy, the Lagos State Police spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said in a statement posted on the Command’s official X page on Sunday night that the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, has ordered a full investigation.

According to Ms Adebisi, the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, has been directed to probe the allegations.

She said Mr Okafor has been asked to report to the SCID on January 5, at 10:00 a.m.

She said: “The Lagos State Police Command has invited Pastor Chris Okafor, Senior Pastor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, in connection with allegations of multiple rape, other sexual offences, and several other conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and breakdown of law and order in the State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (DC SCID) to carry out a thorough investigation into the several criminal allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor.”

Serious crimes

Ms Adebisi further stated that Mr Okafor has been served with an invitation letter through his legal representative and was expected to fully cooperate with the SCID as investigations continued into allegations of capital offences and other serious crimes levelled against him.

She also disclosed that Mr Jimoh ordered immediate and comprehensive security coverage for the alleged victims to ensure their safety and protection.

According to her, the commissioner encouraged all alleged victims of Mr Okafor to come forward and report at the SCID, where investigations into the alleged criminal acts had already commenced.

“The identity of the victims will be absolutely kept confidential and will be protected. Any person(s) or individuals who may have fallen victim are further implored to come forward to report their complaints to the alleged Pastor.

“Any person or persons who have credible information or evidence relevant to the investigation are also encouraged to come forward without fear or apprehension to assist the Police in the investigation of the cases against him. Such persons may wish to get across to the SCID through the Police Public Relations Department at the Lagos State Police Command, or can go directly to the SCID”, said Ms Adebisi.

Strict accordance with the law

She added that the commissioner reassured members of the public that the identities of all victims and witnesses would be fully protected.

Ms Adebisi further stated that the investigation would be carried out in a professional, transparent and impartial manner, in strict accordance with the law.

“The Lagos State Police Command is committed to maintaining law and order, public peace, safety, and ensuring that all allegations of criminal acts against anyone, no matter how highly placed or lowly placed, are discreetly investigated according to law, regardless of the status of the individuals involved, and no sentiment will be allowed to prevail. Justice must prevail in the whole episode.”