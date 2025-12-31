Veteran Nigerian filmmaker and media executive, Don Pedro Obaseki, has petitioned State Security Services (SSS) over what he described as his abduction and assault by a group of youths in Benin City.

The petition comes amid public outrage over a viral video showing Mr Obaseki being stripped, beaten and paraded through the streets before being taken to the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

He was accused of disrespecting the Oba of Benin during a meet-and-greet session in London.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, sparked widespread condemnation, with many Nigerians questioning the legality of the actions taken against the filmmaker.

However, the Benin Traditional Council has distanced the Oba from the incident, insisting that the monarch neither authorised nor condoned the assault. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the palace described the attack as unfortunate and inconsistent with the values of the Benin throne, stressing that Oba Ewuare II remains committed to peace and due process.

Petition

In a petition dated 29 December, and addressed to the Director-General of the SSS, Mr Obaseki stated that the incident occurred on Sunday, 28 December 2025, while he was playing football at Uwa Primary School, located on Igbesanmwan Street, Benin City.

According to the petition, between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., a group of men, some of whom were allegedly armed, attacked and forcibly abducted him from the school premises.

Mr Obaseki identified the alleged leaders of the group as Kapuepue Adun, Osayande Obakhavbaye, Osamede Nomoless Eriyo, and Osamiefan, also known as “Sales Guy,” alongside other individuals yet to be identified.

He said that during the incident, the men claimed they were acting on the instructions of the Oba of Benin’s Palace.

In his petition, Mr Obaseki stated that he was beaten, stripped naked and publicly humiliated as he was dragged across major roads in Benin City, including areas around Holy Arousa Church. He said he was paraded publicly for a distance of about five kilometres before being forcibly taken to the Oba’s Palace, where the assault and humiliation continued.

He further noted that he was later taken to the Oba Market Police Station, where he was detained for about five hours.

According to him, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, informed him that his release was subject to clearance from the Oba. He said he was eventually released later that same day.

Line of Action

Mr Obaseki, who is the cousin of the former Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, described the incident as a violation of his fundamental rights, citing provisions of the 1999 Constitution, the Police Act, and Nigeria’s obligations under regional and international human rights instruments prohibiting torture, degrading treatment, and arbitrary detention.

He urged the DSS to investigate the matter, identify all those involved, and take appropriate action in line with the law.

Palace Response

The Benin Traditional Council has dissociated the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, from the assault on Mr Obaseki, saying the monarch neither authorised nor condoned the incident.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its Secretary, Frank Irabor, the council described the attack on Mr Obaseki as unfortunate and contrary to the character and values of the Benin throne.

“The Benin Traditional Council wishes to use this medium to inform the general public that the unfortunate incident in which Pedro Obaseki was manhandled was not authorised by the Oba of Benin. It could not have been authorised, as such an act is inconsistent with the character of our revered monarch,” the statement said.

The council noted that Oba Ewuare II is renowned for his peaceful disposition and commitment to due process, urging youths to refrain from acts of vigilantism and to allow security agencies to handle grievances.

It also warned members of the public against spreading unverified information on social media, emphasising the importance of responsible communication and fact-checking.

The council added that the Oba wished residents a peaceful New Year and reaffirmed his commitment to peace and stability in the kingdom.