Comic singer Kehinde Otolorin, popularly known as Kennyblaq, has sold out the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (formerly Onikan Stadium) for the second time with his Reckless Musicomedy Festival, which drew a teeming crowd.

Additionally, as a result of his electrifying performance at the musicomedy festival, the comedian-singer was also crowned “The Greatest Showman” by his fans at the show.

The back-to-back sell-out firmly cements Kennyblaq’s dominance as one of Nigeria’s most powerful live performers, after his performance at the stadium in two consecutive years.

From the moment he stepped on stage, the arena erupted as he delivered a masterclass performance that blended comedy, music, sound effects, and crowd interaction.

According to the Reckless Musicomedy Festival organisers, Kennyblaq’s performance proved once again why fans and industry peers continue to hail him as a generational entertainer.

Line up

The festival enjoyed massive support from the Nigerian comedy industry, with a heavyweight lineup of comedians including Destalker, Josh2Funny, Remote, Ajele, Larry J, SLK, and Phronesis.

The comedians also featured at the Reckless Musicomedy Festival, further including MC Bob, Shortcut, and many other rib-cracking comedians who kept the crowd roaring with laughter throughout the night.

Additionally, music lovers were also treated to an explosive lineup as legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt delivered a blazing hot set, supported by thrilling DJ performances from the Maze x Mxtreme crew, DJ Smallz, and DJ Wayward.

Meanwhile, live music performances from Nasboi, Akpororo, Segun Johnson, Bidemi Olaoba, African China, Terry G, and several of Nigeria’s finest musical acts also kept the stadium rocking till the very end.

Elevating the energy even further were electrifying hype performances by Toby Shang, Do2dtun, Emmyblaq, Voltage of Hype, Whiteman Poco, Slimcase, and other crowd favourites who transformed the arena into a full-blown rave.