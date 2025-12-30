A legal practitioner, Rockson Igelige, and members of the Obaseki family have raised serious concerns over the credibility of the Edo State Police Command’s investigation into the alleged assault, abduction and detention of Nollywood filmmaker and media executive, Don Pedro Obaseki.

Mr Obaseki, a pioneer of early Nollywood productions such as Igodo (1999) and Eziza, was reportedly attacked on Sunday by a group of youths who accused him of disrespecting the Oba of Benin during a meet-and-greet session in London.

Videos of the incident, which quickly circulated on social media, showed Mr Obaseki being stripped, dragged and publicly humiliated before being taken to the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

The footage sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerians questioning the legality of the actions taken against him.

Following the incident, Mr Obaseki was handed over to the Edo State Police Command. However, the police later announced that they had commenced an investigation into the matter, a move that has since drawn sharp criticism from legal experts and the filmmaker’s family.

Lawyer faults police role

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr Igelige, questioned the credibility of the police-led investigation, arguing that the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, was allegedly too involved in the events surrounding Mr Obaseki’s detention to oversee a fair probe.

Mr Igelige cited Mr Obaseki’s account that while he was being held at the police station, the Commissioner of Police allegedly visited him and informed him that his release depended on obtaining “clearance from the palace.”

“If this assertion is true, and it has not been denied, then the Commissioner of Police is a material actor in the matter,” Mr Igelige said. “No individual can supervise an investigation into a case in which his own actions are in question. That offends every principle of natural justice.”

He added that the development undermines public confidence in the police and casts doubt on the independence of the investigation.

The lawyer also criticised the police for detaining Mr Obaseki despite clear video evidence suggesting that he was the victim of the alleged assault.

“It is deeply troubling that the person who was assaulted, stripped and publicly humiliated was the one taken into custody, while those seen in the videos carrying out the attack were not immediately treated as suspects,” he said.

‘Palace clearance’ controversy

Mr Igelige further dismissed reports that Mr Obaseki’s release depended on clearance from the palace, describing such a claim as alien to Nigerian law.

According to him, the 1999 Constitution clearly defines the powers of the police, as well as the Police Act and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, none of which recognise the authority of traditional institutions in matters of arrest, detention, or bail.

“There is nothing in our laws that allows the police to detain a citizen pending approval from a palace or traditional authority,” he said. “Whatever the cultural context, the law is supreme.”

He stressed that Mr Obaseki was not a suspect but a victim and that the issue of bail should never have arisen in the first place.

Mr Igelige consequently called on the Inspector-General of Police to take over the investigation and move it outside Edo State to ensure neutrality, transparency and public confidence.

“Justice must not only be done; it must be seen to be done,” he said.

Family condemns incident

The Obaseki family has also condemned the alleged assault and detention of Mr Obaseki, describing the incident as disturbing and unacceptable.

In a statement signed by Ewere Obaseki, the family stated that it had initially refrained from speaking publicly to allow the authorities to act appropriately, but was now compelled to respond due to growing public concern.

While reaffirming its respect for the Oba of Benin as a revered traditional ruler and symbol of unity, the family warned that the actions of individuals must not be allowed to undermine the rule of law.

“The Obaseki Council supports the use of lawful and impartial processes to ascertain the facts surrounding this incident,” the statement read. “No citizen should be subjected to humiliation, assault or unlawful detention under any circumstance.”

The family also called for accountability, stressing that justice must be pursued calmly and lawfully to prevent a breakdown of public order.

Wider reactions

The incident has continued to draw reactions from civil society groups and political stakeholders.

Amnesty International Nigeria and the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have both condemned the alleged assault and called for a thorough and impartial investigation.

Similarly, the Society of Nigerian Theatre Artistes (SONTA) described the treatment of Mr Obaseki as “dehumanising” and “deeply troubling,” especially given his contributions to the Nigerian film industry.

In a statement signed by its president, Tunji Azeez, the group expressed alarm that a creative professional could be publicly humiliated in such a manner, adding that the alleged involvement of palace-linked individuals made the case even more concerning.

SONTA called on the police to act with professionalism and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

As of the time of filing this report, the Edo State Police Command had yet to respond to the concerns raised by Mr Obaseki’s lawyer, family, and others.

Eno Ikoedem, Edo police spokesman is yet to respond to our enquiries.