Nollywood filmmaker and former Managing Director of Daar Communication, Don Pedro Obaseki, is at the centre of controversy as he was, on Sunday, stripped and dragged to the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

Mr Obaseki is a renowned Nigerian filmmaker, writer, and director known for pioneering Nollywood projects, such as Igodo (1999) and Eziza. His filmography spans directing, writing, and producing, with notable works including Love, Veno, Brave Soldiers, and Tara. He has also created television content, such as Days of Rage.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Obaseki, a cousin of former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, was said to have featured prominently in several ‘meet and greet’ sessions organised by the former governor across Europe, where the Oba was allegedly denigrated.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Uwa Primary School, where he had gone to play football.

Reports say that while in the field, Mr Obaseki, the Chief Executive Officer of Hosamudia Farm, was attacked and stripped by youths who are said to be loyal to the Benin Traditional Council.

Arrest, freedom

A video circulating on the internet showed the filmmaker being dragged from the field where was was assaulted to the palace of the Oba of Benin.

The attackers labelled him an ‘oghioba’ (enemy of the Oba) and forcibly dragged him to the Oba’s Palace to answer for his attendance at the UK meet and greet.

He was then forced to crawl on his knees towards the palace chiefs, who tried to douse the situation.

One of the chiefs who addressed the youths in the Bini language explained that the Oba was not in the palace, noting that the Oba was on his way to the Holy Arousa Church for a thanksgiving service.

After a series of back and forth, during which Mr Obaseki repeatedly chanted Oba gha to kpere” (long live the Oba), the crowd was dispersed while he was led into the palace by the chiefs.

Although the former gubernatorial hopeful has not released any official statement about the incident, a video of him after regaining his freedom is currently trending.

In the clip, Mr Obaseki is heard saying lightheartedly that the shirt he is putting on does not belong to him.

Neither the palace nor the State’s traditional council has yet to react to the incident.

Condemnation

The incident has received widespread condemnation over the alleged abduction of Mr Obaseki.

One of them is from a prominent lawyer, Rockson Igelige, who described the scenario as degrading while calling for an investigation.

According to him, the ambushing, kidnapping, stripping, molestation, harassment, tongue-lashing amidst threats of death, and coercive dragging of Dr Obaseki to the Palace of the Oba of Benin, under the claim that he is an ‘Oghionoba’, while he was on his regular football exercise at Uwa Primary School in Benin City, is barbaric, criminal, and totally unacceptable under the rule of law.

He further stated that the actions constitute a gross violation of his fundamental human rights as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is important to state clearly that those who carried out this attack, even if they claim to be acting on behalf of the Benin Traditional Council, do not represent the values, culture, history, or true character of the Benin people.

“The Benin nation is historically known for order, dignity, civility, and respect for authority exercised within clearly defined cultural and legal boundaries. Barbarism, hooliganism, and mob violence are alien to the authentic Benin ethos and must not be falsely clothed with tradition,” Mr Igelige wrote.

Describing Mr Obaseki as an illustrious son of Benin, whose contributions to the creative industry, cultural advocacy, and public discourse are well-documented, he said that he has consistently projected Benin’s customs, traditions, values, and history with intellectual depth.

“At no time has he posed a threat to public peace, communal harmony, or the authority of any traditional institution. I therefore call on the Edo State Government, the State Command, the State Commissioner of Police, relevant security agencies, and appropriate authorities to immediately commence a transparent and thorough investigation into this matter and ensure that all those involved, regardless of status or affiliation, are brought to justice,” he added.

The Director General of the Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board, Shaibu Husseini, has also condemned the act, calling on Nigerians, especially friends of Mr Obaseki, to desist from sharing the video of his assault.

“Of course, we can condemn the act, but it can be done without sharing the video of our friend being humiliated,” he wrote on Facebook.

Another Facebook user, Harry with Good Advice, condemned the assault on Don Pedro Obaseki over alleged comments about the Traditional Institute’s head.

“We urge the Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council, Mr Frank Irabor, to address the global Edo community. This incident raises concerns about free speech and accountability,” he said.