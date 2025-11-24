The Ogun State Ministry of Justice has announced that it will expedite the prosecution of TikTok content creator Ademola “DJ Chicken” Abiodun over repeated road offences.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that on 1 November, DJ Chicken crashed his vehicle into two motorcycles in Sagamu, Ogun State, leaving some individuals injured.

The ministry confirmed in a statement posted on the state government’s X page on Monday that DJ Chicken would face prosecution over the vehicular incident.

The statement partly read: “On 1 November 2025, Mr Abiodun crashed into two motorcycles in Sagamu, Ogun State, seriously injuring a rider and a lady passenger. Mr Abiodun was unremorseful and attempted to leave the scene of the incident, which provoked an angry reaction from passersby who mobbed him.

“At the time, the Ogun State Police Command began an investigation and review of the circumstances, mindful to prioritise the medical care, privacy, and recovery of the victims. Yesterday, 23 November 2025, in Lekki, Lagos State, Mr Abiodun was again involved in another road crash. This lone car incident almost harmed pedestrians, but for good fortune and the pedestrians’ quick reflexes.”

Repeated accidents

The ministry stated that the TikToker was involved in a second accident on 23 November in Lekki, Lagos State.

It described DJ Chicken as a particular danger to society and warned that he would be held accountable under criminal law for his repeated road traffic offences.

“Yesterday’s incident is reportedly the third road crash in two months involving Mr Abiodun at the wheel. While it may be reasonable to allow crash victims to obtain compensation from individuals who have driven recklessly and to resolve road traffic collisions as a civil wrong, some road users pose a special danger to society and should be held accountable under criminal law.

“Mr Abiodun is one such person. At least two of the crashes were documented in real-time video coverage and are self-evident. Mr Abiodun’s heedless return to the wheel with no greater care just three weeks after makes it imperative that the State must intervene to protect the public, especially as there is an organic outcry against his continued driving”, said the state government.

The ministry stated that the prosecution has been referred to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade.

It added that Mr Ogungbade has instructed the relevant officers to accelerate proceedings on the pending Sagamu crash case to ensure a prompt arraignment.

The ministry further noted that the Attorney-General’s office is collaborating closely with the police to achieve this outcome.