Saudi Arabia has reportedly eased its 70-year prohibition on alcohol and commenced sales to a limited group of non-Muslim foreigners who hold “premium residency” permits.

According to The New York Times, a discreet liquor store in Riyadh, which initially opened to diplomats, has started allowing wealthy foreigners to purchase whiskey and champagne.

For decades, only diplomats were allowed to buy alcohol in Saudi Arabia legally. This followed the country’s strict alcohol ban introduced in 1952.

The law was created after a serious incident in which one of King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud’s sons, while drunk, shot and killed a British diplomat on 16 November 1951. The tragedy led the kingdom to enforce a total ban on alcohol.

But in recent weeks, the previously diplomats-only store has quietly expanded access to select foreign residents of “premium residency”, according to five customers interviewed by the New York Times.

Premium residency is a costly and exclusive permit, typically granted to wealthy or highly skilled foreigners working for government-linked entities or in high-priority sectors such as health care.

These residents, along with diplomats, are now permitted to enter the unmarked store located in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, where guards tightly control access.

Alcohol sales

The commencement of expanded sales was followed by first-time buyers visiting to purchase whiskey, champagne, and other spirits under strict monthly quotas tied to their government-issued ID numbers.

Additionally, prices are reportedly higher than international averages, with one mid-range bottle of white wine costing approximately $85, which is more than five times its U.S. retail price.

Although Kingdom’s officials have not made any public announcements on this, the system appears to be sanctioned; the tax and customs authority created the access app.

The move reflects Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s pattern of gradual, unannounced social reforms, particularly aimed at attracting investments and visitors to the Kingdom.

Additionally, allowing limited alcohol sales supports the kingdom’s efforts to attract foreign professionals, grow its tourism sector, and get ready for events like the 2034 World Cup, where international visitors typically expect access to alcohol.