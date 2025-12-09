Nigeria and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at deepening defence and military cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement comes as Nigeria confronts multiple security threats and seeks stronger international support to rebuild its defence capabilities.

The MoU was signed in Abuja by Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs, Khaled Al-Biyari.

According to a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES as issued by the Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations, of the Ministry of Defence, Enderline Chukwu, the pact represents a major step toward enhancing Nigeria’s defence architecture and expanding the operational reach of its armed forces.

According to the statement, Mr Matawalle hailed the MoU as “a significant milestone,” noting that it will facilitate cooperation in training, joint exercises, intelligence sharing, technical support, logistics and other mutually agreed defence engagements.

The agreement will run for an initial five-year period, with an option for renewal. Either party may terminate it with a three-month diplomatic notice.

He added that the partnership is expected to yield concrete benefits for Nigeria, including enhanced counter-terrorism efforts, improved professional military education and strengthened operational readiness through joint drills.

Background: Nigeria–Saudi Arabia relations

Nigeria and Saudi Arabia share longstanding diplomatic, cultural and economic ties, heavily influenced by religious connections through the annual Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages. Both nations also cooperate within multilateral bodies such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In recent years, relations have expanded beyond religious and economic engagement to include investment discussions, energy cooperation and now direct defence collaboration — signalling a deepening strategic partnership between Abuja and Riyadh.

Nigeria’s security challenges

Nigeria faces an array of security challenges stretching across multiple regions. In the North-east, Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents remain active. Armed banditry and mass abductions plague the North-west, while communal clashes and farmer–herder conflicts persist in the North-central.

The South-east grapples with violent separatist agitation, and oil theft and maritime crime continue in parts of the South-south.

These layered threats have placed significant strain on Nigeria’s military and security institutions, making international defence alliances — such as the newly signed pact with Saudi Arabia — critical to strengthening national security capacity.