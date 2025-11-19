Sixteen days after the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, invited music star Nicki Minaj to discuss her concerns about religious persecution in Nigeria, she finally delivered her speech.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Grammy-nominated artiste received the invitation after she stated on her X page that no group should, under any circumstances, face persecution for practising their faith.

Addressing delegates on Tuesday at the United Nations (UN) headquarters, the 42-year-old said Christians in Nigeria were being targeted, displaced from their homes, and killed.

She said, “Music has taken me around the globe. I have seen how people, regardless of their language, culture, or religion, come alive when they hear a song that resonates with their soul. Religious freedom means that we can all express our faith regardless of who we are, where we live, and what we believe. But today, faith is under attack in way too many places.

“In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes, and killed. Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart, and entire communities live in fear constantly, simply because of how they pray. Sadly, this problem is not only a growing issue in Nigeria but also in many other countries worldwide, and it demands urgent attention. And I want to be clear, protecting Christians in Nigeria is not about taking sides or dividing people. It is about uniting humanity.”

Nigeria

Nicki Minaj, widely celebrated as the “Queen of Rap”, added that Nigeria is a beautiful country with rich faith traditions and “lots of beautiful barbs” whom she cannot wait to meet.

The rapper noted that whenever a church, mosque, or any place of worship is destroyed, it causes everyone’s heart to break.

“And the foundation of the United Nations, with its core mandate to ensure peace and security, should shake. I am joined here today by peace builders, by faith leaders, by those who saw violence, saw rising intolerance, saw the threats clearly before us, and chose not to look the other way.

“I am inspired by their work to build interfaith ties, to see humanity across the lines which might divide us, and to fight for security and liberty for all those who pray. I look forward to our discussion today, and I hope it will encourage deepened solidarity for us to urgently work together to ensure every person can enjoy the right to believe, to worship, and to live in peace”, said the “Pink Friday” crooner.

Minaj further stated that calling for an end to the genocide against Christians in Nigeria did not amount to taking sides, but standing up against injustice.

She added that she upheld that principle throughout her career and would continue to do so for the rest of her life.

“I will care if anyone, anywhere, is being persecuted for their beliefs.”

Practise your belief

Furthermore, the singer said no group should ever be persecuted for practising its religion.

She added that she made this clear on her social media platforms, stressing that people do not need to share the same beliefs to treat one another with respect.

Minaj noted, “We’re way beyond thinking or expecting or assuming for, you know, the person sitting next to you to have the same beliefs. We’re beyond that; that’s ridiculous. But that shouldn’t make one person feel less safe than anyone in any room.

“I stand here as a proud New Yorker with a deep sense of gratitude that we live in a country where we can freely and safely worship God regardless of one’s creed, background, or politics.”

She expressed appreciation to US President Donald Trump for prioritising what she described as the genocide of Christians and for his leadership on the global stage.

Minaj also thanked Mr Trump for taking urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria, combat extremism, and halt violence against people who simply wish to exercise their natural right to freedom of religion or belief.

“I must say I am very nervous, so please, well, thank you, Ambassador Waltz, for this invitation. It is an honour to stand on this stage with you and the other distinguished speakers here today to shine a spotlight on the deadly threat faced by thousands of Christians in Nigeria.”