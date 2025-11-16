The claim of “Christian genocide” is not just false — it is dangerous. It distorts Nigeria’s plural identity, fuels mistrust between faiths, and undermines the collective effort to build peace. It erases the shared suffering of ordinary Nigerians — Muslim and Christian alike — who have lost homes, loved ones, and livelihoods to the same wave of insecurity.

On Thursday, 30 October, I joined colleagues from Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR) — publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential — on a courtesy visit to Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

During the visit, the IMPR Founder, Malam Yushau A. Shuaib, presented Ambassador Tuggar with the Minister of the Year Award for his outstanding leadership in reshaping Nigeria’s foreign policy. I also had the honour of presenting a book I co-authored during my NYSC service at IMPR, titled Diplomacy and Digital Innovation: Youth Insight, written alongside my colleague Fatima Yusuf Usman.

Ironically, as we were celebrating Nigeria’s growing diplomatic engagement, global headlines were being dominated by a troubling narrative. On Friday, 31 October, US President Donald J Trump announced via his Truth Social account that Nigeria was being designated a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) for alleged persecution of Christians.

Trump claimed that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria,” citing figures suggesting over 3,000 Christians killed in 2025. He pledged that the US “stands ready, willing, and able” to defend Christians worldwide. Within hours, the statement was amplified by American evangelical groups, such as the Family Research Council, and reposted by the official White House social media handle.

This declaration marks a serious escalation of a campaign long pushed by Western lobbyists and media outlets who depict Nigeria as a nation enabling “Christian genocide.” But within Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, such a move had been anticipated — and thoroughly prepared for.

During our visit, the Ministry shared two policy papers: “Nigeria’s Constitutional Commitment to Religious Freedom and Rule of Law and Nigeria” and “Religious Persecution: Deconstructing a Linear Narrative.” These comprehensive documents dismantle the genocide claim, replacing myth with context and data.

Ambassador Tuggar described Trump’s allegations as “dangerous fabrications” that ignore Nigeria’s plural reality. He reiterated the government’s commitment to interfaith harmony, urging global partners to “engage facts, not fear.”

At the heart of Nigeria’s rebuttal lies the 1999 Constitution, which explicitly forbids the adoption of any state religion. Section 10 declares: “The Government of the Federation or of a State shall not adopt any religion as State Religion.” The Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion — rights that apply equally to Muslims, Christians, and adherents of indigenous faiths.

The “Christian genocide” claim also collapses under empirical scrutiny. Terrorist groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP, often portrayed as Islamic militias, are in fact sworn enemies of both Islam and the Nigerian state. They target mosques and churches alike, slaughtering Muslims and Christians in their quest for chaos and attention.

The Ministry also clarified that Nigeria does not operate federal “blasphemy laws.” Instead, it enforces public order laws aimed at preventing violence or incitement — laws that apply universally, not selectively.

One of the most misunderstood aspects of Nigeria’s governance is the role of Sharia law. As the Ministry explained, the Sharia jurisdiction operates only in specific northern states and applies exclusively to Muslims who voluntarily submit to it. Non-Muslims are never tried under its provisions, and the appellate courts frequently overturn lower judgments that violate due process.

Moreover, judicial oversight ensures that every legal process — religious or civil — remains subject to constitutional review. Nigeria’s legal structure, far from being theocratic, is anchored in secular democratic principles.

Research by both government and independent organisations confirms that the majority of Boko Haram’s victims are Muslims, not Christians. To portray their violence as state-backed religious persecution is not only inaccurate — it dishonours the countless Muslims who have died fighting or fleeing the same terrorists.

The second white paper, “Deconstructing a Linear Narrative,” goes further by exposing the flawed logic behind labelling Nigeria’s internal conflicts as religious. It argues that most crises — farmer-herder clashes, communal disputes, and banditry — stem from economic pressures, climate change, and weak governance, not theology.

Religion, the document explains, often becomes the language of conflict, but rarely its cause. Across northern and central Nigeria, Christians and Muslims are equally victims of poverty, displacement, and insecurity.

For Abuja, Trump’s CPC designation carries serious diplomatic and economic implications. Such a label can justify sanctions, restrict military cooperation, and damage Nigeria’s reputation as Africa’s largest democracy.

Ambassador Tuggar’s calm but firm response embodies what Nigeria needs most at this critical juncture: diplomacy rooted in fact, restraint, and confidence. The government’s position, backed by constitutional law and credible research, reaffirms that Nigeria remains a secular, multi-religious democracy where citizenship, not creed, defines belonging.

Officials describe the move as “factually baseless and politically motivated,” warning that it undermines years of counterterrorism collaboration between Abuja and Washington. “Nigeria’s legal order does not persecute Christians,” the Ministry insists. “Our challenge is terrorism and socio-economic instability, not state-sponsored religious discrimination.”

Rather than condemnation, the Ministry urges constructive engagement: joint interfaith programmes, judicial reform, and human rights partnerships. Blanket stigmatisation, it warns, risks deepening division and feeding extremist propaganda.

Analysts observe that Trump’s declaration coincides with an intensified lobbying effort by American evangelical groups and conservative think-tanks seeking to frame Nigeria as a frontline in a global “clash of civilisations.” Their rhetoric — echoed in the Western media — transforms complex national security challenges into simplistic tales of Christian persecution.

This narrative, however, is not born of compassion; it is rooted in ideological self-interest. It allows foreign politicians to court domestic religious constituencies, while projecting moral superiority abroad. In the process, Africa’s largest democracy is reduced to a caricature of chaos.

The claim of “Christian genocide” is not just false — it is dangerous. It distorts Nigeria’s plural identity, fuels mistrust between faiths, and undermines the collective effort to build peace. It erases the shared suffering of ordinary Nigerians — Muslim and Christian alike — who have lost homes, loved ones, and livelihoods to the same wave of insecurity.

The international community must rise above sensationalism. Rather than perpetrating polarised narratives, it should invest in peacebuilding, climate adaptation, and inclusive governance — the true solutions to Nigeria’s internal instability.

Nigeria’s story is not one of persecution but perseverance. It is the story of a nation struggling, yet striving, to balance diversity with unity; faith with freedom; and democracy with development.

The world must learn to listen beyond the noise.

Umar Farouk Bala is an NYSC Corps member serving at the PRNigeria Centre, Abuja.

