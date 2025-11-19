Ogun State’s sprawling road network is finally receiving the attention it has long deserved—not because the deterioration is new, but because, for the first time in years, the state is experiencing a bold and methodical infrastructure renaissance under Governor Dapo Abiodun.

For decades, federal roads slicing through Ogun—Ota to Idi-Iroko, Sagamu to Abeokuta, Sagamu to Ore, Sagamu–Papalanto–Ilaro–Idi-Iroko, the Berger–Ondo axis, and the Oyo-border stretch—suffered chronic neglect. Yet Ogun arguably hosts the highest mileage of federal roads in Nigeria, a burden often overlooked in national discourse. Lagos, with fewer federal kilometres, consistently received faster and more frequent interventions.

One uncomfortable truth frequently lost in political debates is this: Governor Abiodun inherited these roads at their worst. The decay was generational, but responsibility for a response fell squarely on his administration. What followed—and continues—is a blend of political tact, fiscal innovation, intergovernmental diplomacy, and a refusal to succumb to the politics of blame.

Following countless attacks on the Dapo Abiodun-administration on social media platforms and by political adversaries, I took a tour round the state, and also obtained a copy of the data containing the projects that are being executed by the government from the Ministry of Works. In this piece, some of the efforts of the administration have been highlighted. This, I believe, will provide insight into the myth surrounding road infrastructure in Ogun State, and also set the record straight for a disinformed populace.

Despite being Nigeria’s most industrialised subnational hub and Lagos’s economic hinterland, federal investment in Ogun’s road infrastructure remained shockingly inadequate. Even after Governors Dapo Abiodun and Babajide Sanwo-Olu jointly requested urgent reconstruction of the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway, the proposal stalled at the Ministry of Works under Babatunde Fashola.

With the project frozen, Ogun faced a difficult decision: watch the roads collapse or intervene on federal assets outside its legal jurisdiction. Mr Abiodun chose action. He deployed palliative works, stabilised critical sections, and sustained pressure on Abuja until President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu graciously conceded major parts of the reconstruction.

This persistence led to the landmark award of the Papalanto–Sagamu Interchange to Dangote Industries—an industrial logistics game-changer.

The Ijebu-Ode–Epe–Majoda Breakthrough: A New Gateway for Ogun

Perhaps the most transformative intervention under Mr Abiodun is the Ijebu-Ode–Epe–Majoda Road. As reported by Punch, its completion created a reliable alternative to Lagos routes, deepened market access, and significantly boosted investor confidence.

In his widely circulated commentary, Seyi Bakare described Ogun under Abiodun as a “construction site”, where roads are no longer political rhetoric but economic enablers intentionally linked to commerce, industrial growth, and improved mobility.

Magboro–Makogi: A Model for Community-Centred Development

Once crippled by seasonal flooding and near-impassable during rainy periods, the Magboro–Makogi Road is being rebuilt with concrete interlocking blocks—a terrain-responsive solution solicited directly by residents.

Community leaders, including Uche Okoro and Wasiu Sanusi, commended the state for choosing a sustainable model instead of the usual temporary fixes. The Commissioner for Works, Ade Akinsanya, accelerated the project to optimise the dry-season window. Columnist Funmi Branco highlighted Governor Abiodun’s listening leadership, noting that many road projects under his administration emanate from community engagements rather than political expediency.

New Roads and Housing Estates: The Latest Approvals

Reflecting Ogun’s expanding industrial footprint and its growing population, the State Executive Council recently approved several strategic road projects and new housing units at its first meeting in the newly commissioned Exco Chambers, Abeokuta.

Newly Approved Roads

Miliki Junction – Bode Olude – Alhaji Sugar Avenue Road, Abeokuta North (1.05 km, 10 m width) Paddy Arikawe Road, G.R.A Sagamu (3.39 km, 9 m width) Itanrin–Sabo Road, Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu (5.0 km, 10 m width).

Newly Approved Housing Units

Twenty-six duplexes at Ogun State Housing Corporation, Ibara, Abeokuta Nine duplexes at HID Estate (Iseya Court), Obasanjo Hilltop, Abeokuta.

The council also ratified new traditional councils and approved appointments of traditional rulers across multiple LGAs, reinforcing administrative stability alongside infrastructural expansion.

Ongoing Asphalt Laying on Alagbole–Akute Road

As of Sunday, 16 November 2025, sweeping, priming, and asphalt overlay had been completed on major stretches of the Alagbole–Akute Road. About 700 metres of asphalt were laid in a single day, with full completion of the 2.68 km stretch projected for the following day.

Road marking will follow immediately to enhance safety. Once fully reopened, this vital corridor will ease congestion and stimulate daily commercial activity.

Abiodun: “We Will Complete Akute–Ijoko Road Soon”

During a recent inspection, Governor Abiodun reaffirmed his resolve to complete the 20 km Akute–Ijoko arterial road, describing it as one of the state’s most significant inter-zone connectors. He criticised the previous administration’s haphazard interventions, which worsened the road’s condition, and emphasised that his administration adopted a phased and engineering-driven approach.

“This road is almost 20 kilometres long—20 kilometres of dual carriageway, which means 40 kilometres with drainage. By His grace, we will finish this road,” he said. Residents expressed gratitude during the inspection—a testament, the governor noted, that governance must remain people-driven.

Major Roads Completed by the Abiodun Administration

These include the following: Abeokuta & Ogun Central Idi-Aba–Elite–One Lantoro Road (2 km); Bayo Oju–Ejigbo–Ijeun–Ake Road (1.42 km); Olomore–Sanni Road (3.41 km); Lafenwa Rounder–Ayetoro Road (6.5 km, Phase I); Somorin–Kemta–Idi-Aba Road (5.7 km); Obantoko Road (7.5 km); Kuto Flyover & Interchange Elega–Mokola Bridge Entrance Ijebu-Ode & Ogun East Sixteen completed urban roads; Molipa/Fusigboye/Ayegun/Ofosa Road (3.1 km) and Molipa Expressway (3.2 km).

Others are Oru–Awa–Ilaporu–Ibadan Road (7.1 km); Ado-Odo/Ota & Ogun West Ikola/Navy/Osi–Ikola Road; Singer–Toll Gate Road; Completed phases of Atan–Lusada–Agbara Road; Palliative works on Sango–Idi-Iroko and Sango–Ota–Abeokuta corridors

Major Roads Currently Under Construction

Federal & Inter-State Arteries Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway (50% completed); Papalanto–Sagamu Interchange (Dangote-led); Sango–Idi-Iroko Highway; Sagamu–Abeokuta–Papalanto Corridor.

Inner-City & Community Roads

Magboro–Makogi Road (8.17 km); Alagbole–Ajuwon–Akute Road (3.25 km); Sango–Ijoko–Agbado–Oke Aro–Lambe–Akute Corridor (30 km); Atan–Lusada–Makogi Toll Road (19.2 km); Igbeba–Eid Ground Road; Imoro–Imegun–Opopo Road and Odelewu–Ladeshi–Ishiwo Road.

Campaigns of Calumny and the Politics of Perception

Despite obvious progress, certain opposition actors continue to circulate images of collapsed federal roads to push narratives of state-level neglect. Many of these failed roads predate Abiodun administration by decades and remain federal responsibilities. As Funmi Branco recently asserted in an essay, this is “a deliberate distortion of truth”.

While critics weaponise federal liabilities, Governor Abiodun continues to intervene—responsibly and strategically—where Abuja has failed.

A Governor, His Reputation, and the Facts That Matter

From over 1,000 kilometres of completed or rehabilitated roads—with some assessments putting the figure above 1,500 km—to new housing estates, intercity links, industrial corridors, and urban regeneration projects, Ogun State is experiencing its most deliberate infrastructure renewal in decades. The roads exist. The communities feel them. The economy reflects them. In a state long disadvantaged by federal neglect, Governor Abiodun’s infrastructure drive is not just governance—it is a reclamation of dignity, opportunity, and the future prosperity of the Gateway State.

* Doherty , a public affair analyst, sent this piece through abimbhorty@ aol.com