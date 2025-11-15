Actress and comedienne Damilola “Princess” Adekoya has reacted following the release of actor Olanrewaju “Baba Ijesha” James, three years after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Baba Ijesha was released on Friday after serving his jail term, which Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of Ikeja Special Offences Court handed down in July 2022.

The 14-year-old victim was Princess’s foster daughter. Princess reported the assault to the Sabo Police Station in Yaba, Lagos State, and stated that the crime took place at her residence.

Addressing the criticism and backlash directed at her following Baba Ijesha’s release, Princess posted a video on her Instagram page on Saturday where she sarcastically challenged her critics to “send their daughters to Baba Ijesha for Christmas.”

Beneficial release

She further explained that while Baba Ijesha’s release was not entirely good news, there were aspects she considered positive, outlining three ways in which she described his release as beneficial.

Princess said, “The good news is that Baba Ijesha had dozens of victims during investigations. I spoke and met with about 12 of his victims. So the first news is that at least those of his victims who couldn’t speak out, I know that on one side, some of them feel as if maybe they got little justice because we all know Baba Ijesha should be behind bars for life.

The number two is for the few years that he was incarcerated; there were no new victims, at least from him.

“We’ve seen so many other cases that ended badly, but at least for those years Baba Ijesha stayed away, he could not harm anyone, so that’s another upside. The third upside is that now everyone is aware. So, when they see him, they know they’ll be careful.

You know what to do if you own a school and see Baba Ijesha around your premises. Hotels, because he’s a known serial pedophile and serial rapist.”

She further warned landlords to exercise caution around Baba Ijesha, alleging that he had also sexually assaulted an adult.

“I’m saying this clearly because he also has adult victims, and I’m sure if you need to know more about that, just watch my old videos. It’s not a matter of because I’m not a child; he does it to children and adults. There have been women who have come out. That’s another one, then landlords now know that this is the person that Baba Ijesha is, so you don’t have an excuse”, Princess added.

God’s punishment

Furthermore, Princess responded to the backlash, claiming that God would punish her for sending Baba Ijesha to prison, emphasising that God does not condone child abuse.

She asserted that Baba Ijesha was a convicted serial paedophile and rapist.

“I don’t really understand the depth of your understanding, but I want to ask you how God punished me. So you think God supports child defilement or rape? Do you think there are some countries where we all know that is the ultimate penalty if this happens? Come on; there’s no need for us to fool ourselves.

“Baba Ijesha is a serial pedophile and serial rapist. He has served his full term, and we have publications, of course, we already posted on my page.

He appealed several times ago, so I have the data and documentation. He appealed, and every time his appeal was flung out, and the last one, the appeal court still upheld their judgment that no go back serve your term.”

Princess clarified the misconception that Baba Ijesha did not complete his jail term.

“Nobody freed him, no, he served his term for this crime. I keep saying this crime because during the trial, I remembered one of the victims who wanted to give testimony. She was threatened, so at the last minute, she couldn’t testify in open court even though she came. It’s not all of us that are strong.

“For those who have family members who have experienced any form of abuse, especially when is sexual abuse of a minor, you will agree with me that survivors find it tough especially being dragged through the media and all that so you can’t blame them so whenever they decide on their own that they’ve had enough well the ball is in their courts.”

Appeal

Princess further stated that she had fulfilled her duty in ensuring Baba Ijesha faced justice.

She appealed to the Lagos State Ministry of Justice to officially record Baba Ijesha’s name among those convicted of sexual assault.

The actress added, “I have done mine as a Nigerian, as a concerned mother, as a person to make sure that we rid our community, society of this evil because it is evil. I repeat, it is cruel for anyone.

I don’t care who you are, what position you hold, for you to sexually assault or sexually abuse anyone, most importantly, a minor. I also want to urge the Lagos State Government and the Department of Justice to please publish his name because what happens is that when people have been convicted.

“Most offenders their names are published in the sex offenders register but because he was appealing at that time and we didn’t know where the case would go, in fact it was finally pushed to Supreme Court but he’s already served his term and his appeal was thrown out so I would appeal to the Department of Justice just as you swiftly post other people who have been convicted of crimes like this so kindly post his name in the sex offenders register so that people will be aware.”

Princess further alleged that Baba Ijesha would soon commit the same offence, adding that he didn’t stop his attack.

“He’s swift, and I will know in the next month. So, for those who are stubborn and believe you can give him your home, rent out your house to him, or allow him around your kids, good luck.

“He has done it to children, somebody who suffers from dwarfism, he has done it to a mentally challenged person, a physically challenged person and like I said, he has also done it to some of the people registered to act with him, so you have the information.”