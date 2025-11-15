Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrived at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, ready for the party’s national convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent at the venue reports that the delegates, adorned in green-white-red fabric, the party’s colours, have already taken their respective stands.

NAN reports that the convention is scheduled to run from Saturday evening through the night into Sunday.

However, as at the time of filing this report, the accreditation of delegates has yet to commence.

Meanwhile, posters and billboards were displayed at every corner of the stadium, as ambulances were stationed at strategic locations to attend to emergencies.

In terms of security, officials of the Nigeria Police Force, NSCDC, and Amotekun (Western Nigeria Security Network) stood within and outside the venue to secure lives and property.

The venue also has food vendors and traders in their numbers in readiness for brisk business.

The convention is holding despite court judgements stopping it.

A faction of the party led by Abdulrahman Mohammed had repeatedly announced in advertorials that the proposed elective convention had been cancelled.

The faction spearheaded by the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said it cancelled the exercise because of the judgements.

On Tuesday, the Federal High Court, in a judgement on a suit filed by a former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, against the PDP, stopped the convention and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to monitor, supervise or recognise the convention.

The court, presided over by Peter Lifu, gave its final order stopping the convention on Friday, a day to the event.

Earlier on 31 October, James Omotosho of the Federal High Court stopped the convention.

However, few days after the judgement, an Oyo High Court, sitting in Ibadan, in a judgement on 4 November, asked the party to proceed with convention.