The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Sharafadeen Alli, has donated a 2015 Toyota Camry to Rachael Alamu, the rescued principal of Community High School, Esiele.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that security operatives freed Mrs Alamu alongside the pupils and teachers whom abductors had seized from three schools in the state, after fifty-six days in captivity.

On Monday, after she and the rescued teachers and pupils were handed over to Governor Seyi Makinde at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, Mrs Alamu explained why she asked for her vehicle following her rescue.

She explained that she asked because she initially believed the police had recovered it, before learning that her abductors had burnt it.

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Mr Alli donated the car to Mrs Alamu when he and his political allies visited the rescued pupils and teachers in the hospital, a statement on his campaign Facebook page on Monday night revealed.

The statement partly read: “

“The donation was in recognition of the exceptional leadership, resilience, and motherly courage Mrs Alamu displayed during her traumatic experience in the captivity of her abductors. Her composure, strength of character, and unwavering determination in the face of adversity have inspired many across Oyo State.”

Integrity

The statement said the vehicle gift reflected Mr Alli’s recognition of individuals who have distinguished themselves through integrity, bravery, resilience and unwavering commitment to serving society.

“It also reflects his belief that acts of exceptional character and sacrifice deserve recognition and encouragement.”

This newspaper previously reported that Mrs Alamu narrated the harrowing experience she and the other victims endured while in captivity, revealing that they had little hope of surviving the ordeal.

She also disclosed the circumstances that led the abductors to kill the mathematics teacher, Michael Oyedokun, and Esiyan Adegboye.

Mrs Alamu said: “There are times when we had hope that we won’t come out alive. Mr Michael was killed on the second day we got there. Deacon was killed on the first Sunday of June. They killed them purposely because they felt that would force the hand of the government to give them whatever they wanted.

“They tried a lot, but we are grateful that we have the government that thought much of us..We discovered that the whole world was interested in our case. So, all I want to say is thank you very much to everybody. Especially the officers, the governor, the president, everyone who has been involved in this case.”

Scars

She further revealed that both the teachers and pupils were still grappling with the emotional and psychological effects of their ordeal, noting that the trauma they endured would take time to heal.

She also expressed gratitude to Nigerians and all those whose prayers, support and efforts contributed to securing their freedom.

“We believe with time we will heal. I pray that the Lord will console the families of those who lost their lives. So, on behalf of everyone, we are saying thank you from the depths of our hearts.

“We appreciate you so much. We appreciate all you have done, the efforts you have put in so that we all came out alive”, she noted.