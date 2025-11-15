The Communication Office of the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Munir Nwoko has released a statement reaffirming the authenticity of medical reports circulating in the media concerning the lawmaker’s estranged wife, Regina Daniels’ alleged indulgence in substance abuse.

The statement which was posted on Senator Nwoko’s X and other social media accounts on Saturday was issued by the Communication Team lead of his office. It was ostensibly to address the different interpretations being given to a disclaimer by one of the hospitals over the circulating confidential reports.

Serenity Royale Hospital Abuja which issued the disclaimer denied releasing the viral medical reports saying “We remain committed to high standard medical practice with huge commitment to ensuring confidentiality.”

The viral report, signed by the hospital’s Managing Director and Head of Clinical Services, Adekunle Adesina, purportedly stated that Ms Regina Nwoko was diagnosed with a substance use disorder and placed on a home-based detox programme starting 24 September 2025.

The Serenity Royale Hospital’s disclaimer on Friday denying culpability in the release and circulation of the medical reports was signed by Mr Adesina whose name also appeared in the viral reports. However, the hospital came short of dismissing the reports as fake or false. It only denied responsibility for releasing the reports, it said: “We wish to state clearly that the publication and circulation of the said post containing classified information did not emanate from us” while affirming its commitment to medical standards and confidentiality.

Senator Nwoko who has been insisting that the recent behaviour of his wife Regina was abnormal arising from her battle with severe substance abuse, has expressed his willingness to fly her abroad for therapeutic attention and rehabilitation in world class medical facilities either in Jordan or South Africa.

Full text of the statement by Ned Nwoko Office:

A medical report concerning Regina Nwoko has been circulating online. The reports are genuine. The rehabilitation centre only clarified that it did not publish or circulate the documents, which is expected because medical institutions must protect client confidentiality. They did not deny authoring the reports; their concern is the leak itself.

The public is encouraged to read the full reports, because they explain the situation clearly and directly. Both the toxicology report and the Serenity Hospital report confirm the presence of the same substances, all at levels that pose serious health risks:

• Marijuana

• Cocaine

• Morphine

• Opiates at extremely elevated levels

• Alcohol at a critically dangerous level

The Nizamiya Hospital report dated 3rd October adds an even more troubling detail. She was brought into the hospital unconscious from a drug overdose. These facts are documented, consistent, and deeply alarming.

The reports also describe the challenges the rehabilitation centre faced, including persistent interference from her siblings. They openly stated that they do not see anything wrong in giving her alcohol and weed even while she was undergoing rehabilitation, and they have continued enabling her substance use. Their actions made effective treatment impossible and remain one of the major reasons she has not been able to complete rehabilitation.

Many have questioned why the Senator is insisting on therapy. His determination comes from the clear reality that several of Regina’s recent decisions are not coming from a stable and healthy frame of mind. She is vulnerable, unprotected, and exposed to individuals who exploit her for personal gain. Her online behaviour reflects her current struggles, and she tends to listen more to public voices than to medical professionals or her husband.

Past attempts to help her privately did not succeed. Given the severity of the substances detected and the documented hospital emergency where she arrived unconscious, it is no longer an issue that can be handled quietly. At this point, the question becomes: must we wait until Regina reaches a point of irreversible harm before we support her, encourage her to stop substance abuse, and help her commit to rehabilitation

Distinguished Senator is genuinely and deeply concerned. His tone, his actions, and his persistence all reflect a man who wants Regina to recover, to be safe, to be clear minded, and to be present for her two young sons. Until those boys are old enough to guide her themselves, he will continue doing everything within his responsibility to help restore her wellbeing and ensure that future choices are made with clarity.

The message remains clear.

The reports are authentic. The hospitals and rehabilitation centres did not leak them. The findings speak for themselves. Regina needs consistent treatment, support, and protection. Not denial, not interference, and not enabling. She is a mother, and she deserves the chance to regain her health and stability.

Communication Team lead.

Office of Distinguished Senator Ned Munir Nwoko