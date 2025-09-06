Nigerian businessman and chairperson of Geregu Power PLC, Femi Otedola, not only praised his daughter, Temi Otedola, and her husband, singer Oluwatosin ’Mr Eazi’ Ajibade, at their wedding. He also gave them special gifts.

Temi and Mr Eazi have been together since 2017, after meeting at a nightclub in London. After eight years of dating, they tied the knot in a three-part wedding that took place across three countries.

Weddings

The first wedding happened on 9 May 2025, in Monaco. It was a private ceremony at the Marie de Monaco town hall, with just four people present: the couple, Temi’s assistant, and one of Eazi’s friends.

The wedding date was chosen to honour what would have been the 61st birthday of Mr Eazi’s late mother, Ifeoma Ajibade, who died in March.

Two months later, the couple held a traditional Yoruba wedding at the Otedola family home in Dubai.

The grand finale came on 8 August 2025, in Iceland, a place Temi called “our favourite place on earth.” The ceremony was set against the beautiful Icelandic landscape, giving the wedding a fairytale feel.

At the white wedding, Mr Otedola shared marriage advice with the couple and presented them with a copy of his newly launched book, ‘Making It Big’.

Wedding Gifts

In his speech at the wedding, Mr Otedola praised the affectionate bond between the couple

“In 2017, about eight years ago, Temi introduced me to Tosin. When I saw his dreadlocks, I said,’ Well!’, but something struck me that day; they call me a prophet, so I have a strong intuition, and I said, ‘This is Temi’s husband’. Eight years later, the dreams have come true.”

The former Forte Oil chairman further advised the couple to continue their love story and sort out issues among themselves without involving a third party.

“My advice to Temi is that you now have to succumb to the wings of your husband. He is your boss, your husband. There is no more daddy, don’t call me. One thing I observed about them is that they are truly in love with each other. They are both entrepreneurs, they match each other, made in heaven

“For Tosin, you are going to places. I saw the entrepreneurial skills in you. When we were younger, we used to think we had to hustle, but not like your generation; you guys are hustlers. Continue to love Temi. When you have issues or problems, keep them to yourself; never call any friends. Just keep them within your walls. And God will bless you and your marriage.”

Mr Otedola ended his speech by offering the couple a copy of his newly launched book, ‘Making It Big’.

“Finally, I still have something for you. I thought, what should I give this couple? I have spent all my savings accounts,” the billionaire said jokingly, then presented a book to the couple.

Making It Big

Mr Otedola launched “Making It Big: Lessons from a Life in Business” on 18 August 2025. The book, which which chronicles the Geregu Power PLC boss’s extraordinary journey from his modest beginnings to becoming a billionaire at 41, was launched in London and simultaneously put on sale across the globe, including through major outlets such as makingitbigbook.com and Dymocks, Australia’s largest bookseller.

It recounts how he built businesses in oil and gas, shipping, power, real estate, and finance, while also navigating crippling setbacks that at times threatened his fortune and reputation.