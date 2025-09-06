FirstBank, the leading financial institution and provider of financial inclusion services in West Africa, has officially launched its FirstMonie Merchant Solution. This innovative platform is designed to enable merchants and businesses across Nigeria to seamlessly accept digital payments with efficiency and ease.

The FirstMonie Merchant Solution responds to the increasing need for dependable digital payment systems by offering a streamlined and automated onboarding process, an integrated referral system, and customizable features such as Pay with Transfer and Purchase.

Additional capabilities include instant settlement, concession management with flexible and competitive pricing, automatic terminal registration, and a comprehensive suite of products spanning all pricing tiers. The solution comes equipped with pre-configured, ready-to-use POS terminals, as well as a network dashboard offering real-time monitoring, dispute resolution, and complaint management. These functionalities contribute significantly to improving the merchant experience by enhancing liquidity, accuracy, and operational control, while effectively minimizing chargebacks.

Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, E-Business and Retail Products at FirstBank, remarked on the launch: “FirstMonie Merchant Solution is set to transform digital payments in Nigeria. With its advanced features and seamless onboarding, we are empowering businesses of all sizes and locations to thrive in the digital economy.”

He further emphasized that the FirstMonie Merchant Solution will enhance operational efficiency within Nigeria’s payments industry. “This is not merely a product introduction; we are simplifying payment processes and providing merchants with improved transparency, control, and speed for daily transactions. At FirstBank, our commitment remains steadfast in building financial ecosystems that offer value, convenience, and trust to all stakeholders.”

Both new and existing FirstBank account holders can access the FirstMonie Merchant Solution through a straightforward online registration at www.firstbanknigeria.com/getyourpos.

Leveraging FirstBank’s established technological infrastructure, the FirstMonie Merchant Solution demonstrates the Bank’s dedication to fostering growth and financial inclusion by delivering scalable, reliable, and user-friendly digital solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Nigerian enterprises.

Beyond enabling seamless digital payments, the FirstMonie Merchant Wallet Solution reinforces FirstBank’s commitment to the safety and security of merchant funds, a critical assurance that many Fintech alternatives do not provide.

With a heritage spanning 131 years, FirstBank continues to drive innovation in African banking. The introduction of the FirstMonie Merchant Solution reaffirms the Bank’s leadership in digital banking and underscores its mission to broaden access to financial services nationwide. Supported by a network of over 300,000 FirstMonie agents, FirstBank maintains its position at the forefront of accessible and innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses throughout Nigeria.

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited “FirstBank”, established in 1894, is the premier bank in West Africa, a leading financial inclusion services provider in Africa, and a digital banking giant.

FirstBank’s international footprints cut across three continents ─ Africa, Europe and Asia, with FirstBank UK Limited in London and Paris; FirstBank in The Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea and Sierra Leone; FBNBank in Senegal; and a FirstBank Representative Office in Beijing, China. All the subsidiary banks are fully registered by their respective Central Banks to provide full banking services.

Besides providing domestic banking services, the subsidiaries also engage in international cross-border transactions with FirstBank’s non-Nigerian subsidiaries, and the representative offices in Paris and China facilitate trade flows from Asia and Europe into Nigeria and other African countries.

For over 13 decades, FirstBank has built an outstanding reputation for solid relationships, good corporate governance, and a strong liquidity position, and has been at the forefront of promoting digital payment in the country with over 13 million cards issued to customers (the first bank to achieve such a milestone in Nigeria). FirstBank has continued to make significant investments in technology, innovation and transformation, and its cashless transaction drive has been steadily accentuated with virtually over 25 million active FirstBank customers signed up on digital channels including the USSD Quick Banking service through the nationally renowned *894# Banking code.

With over 43 million customer accounts (including digital wallets) spread across Nigeria, UK and sub-Saharan Africa, the Bank provides a comprehensive range of retail and wholesale financial services through more than 820 business offices and over 280,000 agent locations spread across 772 out of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

In addition to banking solutions and services, FirstBank provides pension fund custody services in Nigeria through First Pension Custodian Nigeria Limited and nominee and associated services through First Nominees Nigeria Limited.

FirstBank’s commitment to diversity is shown in its policies, partnerships and initiatives such as its employees’ ratio of female to male (about 41%:59%; and 37% women in management roles) as well as the FirstBank Women Network, an initiative that seeks to address the gender gap and increase the participation of women at all levels within the organization. In addition, the Bank’s membership of the UN Women is an affirmation of a deliberate policy that is consistent with UN Women’s Women Empowerment’s Principles (WEPs) ─ Equal Opportunity, Inclusion, and Nondiscrimination.

FirstBank’s vision is “To be Africa’s Bank of first choice” and our mission is “To remain true to our name by providing the best financial services possible”. This commitment is anchored on our core values of EPIC – Entrepreneurship, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-Centricity. Our strategic ambition is “To deliver accelerated growth in profitability through customer-led innovation and disciplined execution.”