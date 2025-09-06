Nearly a month after the highly publicised wedding of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, to singer Oluwatosin “Mr Eazi” Ajibade in Iceland, the family has released exclusive photos and videos from the ceremony.

They also shared details of the guests, memorable speeches, and key celebration highlights.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the singer proposed to the actress in April 2022, four years after their first meeting at a gig organised by the bride’s sister, Florence “DJ Cuppy” Otedola.

Below is the full speech delivered by the bride’s father, which moved many and won hearts.

Full Transcript of Femi Otedola’s speech

“Destiny prevails. I’m extremely delighted to have you all here today to mark this memorable occasion. We miss Mrs Ifeoma Ajibade. May her gentle soul continue to rest in peace. God knows best. In 2017, precisely about eight years ago, Temi said she wanted to introduce me to Tosin. I said, No problem, bring him. So he came. I saw his dreadlocks. I looked at him and I said, Well, but something struck me that day. They call me the prophet. Something struck me that day. I said, This is Temi’s husband.

“Eight years later, the dream has come true. Congratulations. I must give credit to Nana, because when we had Temi, I was busy hustling, you know, looking for money to look after them. And she sacrificed everything, all my bad habits, to make sure they were well looked after and spent every minute with them. Before I go on, I also want to most sincerely thank some of my special guests there. Tunde Folawiyo, and others.

“You know, 50 years ago, Tunde’s great father was probably the richest man in Africa. Alhaji Chief Folawiyo. He opened my eyes to what we call today, chop life. Tunde, thank you very much. Samad Rabiu, I remember my junior brother, Timmy, went to the same school with Samad. I remember 50 years ago, Timmy came back from Kano and said, Hey brother Femi, you know what? I said, What? There’s one guy in our school, Mr Samad Rabiu. He has a Honda. Honda car. Honda, really? He said yes. His father bought him a Honda, 50 years ago. Samad, I’m very proud of your success and your achievements.

“Today’s chairman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. When he was rounding up his speech, I thought he was going to say, Okay, all these beautiful people here, I should give you 10 million dollars. We’re 100 here. Ali, that would have cost you a billion dollars out of 80 billion dollars. You still have 79 left. 40 years ago, I used to, of course, know of a guy called Rolls-Royce. We were living on the street. Ali Dangote was living in Kilakaku. On Sundays, I would just take a walk.

“Of course, he didn’t know me. I would take a walk to his house and look at the Rolls-Royce. 40 years ago. Aliko, like I always tell you, you’re the miracle man. God has used you to make Nigeria a great country. What I have in common with Temi is very spiritual. Extremely spiritual. Spiritual bond. This wedding, I can tell you for nothing. As well, becoming a prophet is blessed. Blessed by God. I’ll tell you two incidents.

“Why I’m saying it’s blessed. We were going to have the engagement in Dubai, at my house in Dubai, and there was a war between Israel and Iran, and they fired a missile at Qatar 10 days before the wedding. I thought of it. I was a bit worried. I said, so it means we’re going to cancel the engagement. I said, No, it will happen. We’ll see how it’s going to play out with God. And God said, No, we’re going to bless this. And it happened. This tent we are in, last week, I just saw a video. There was a storm and it blew away the whole tent. I said, What? A week to the wedding.

“I said Tosin go and gather all the 747s in this world and let them bring in your tents, whatever they’re going to build. We must hold this ceremony today. And God, look, you can imagine if this had happened two days before. So this is blessed by God. I always go to Dubai. So this December, two and a half years ago, Temi called me. Papa, what are you doing? She said, Papa, let’s go to Dubai. So we got on the plane. We got to Dubai. There’s this guy who has been showing me properties in Dubai for the last 15 years, but I never bought. I go to Emirates, so I must have looked at at least, I’m not exaggerating, at least 70 properties.

“I never bought any. So I called up the guy, we’re in Dubai, sightseeing, let’s see what’s in the market. So we got to the Dubai Hills. So we saw this beautiful house where we had the engagement. And Temi said to me, Papa, you know, I can have my engagement ceremony in this house. Why don’t you buy it? That’s all she said. She doesn’t talk much, but very deeply. So when I got home, I slept on it. I said, Eh, I’m going to spend all this money on this house. Something else struck me. You know what? Money you don’t spend is all yours. Life is for the living.

“So I called up the agent. I said, Okay, I’ll buy the house. So I bought it. Eight months ago, on the same street, the agent called me again to say that there was another house they had just completed. If I wanted to look at it, I said, why not? So one day I looked at it. It’s a beautiful house, but I have a house, of course. Then Temi came to visit me again. I said, Temi, there’s one house. Let’s go look at it. I like looking at houses with Temi and Cuppy and so on. Temi said, Papa, you know, this house will be nice for our after-party. I said, you’re very unserious.

“Anyway, to make her happy, I bought it. On the same street. So we had the after-party there. Temi, I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. You found a great guy. Very great guy. Blessed guy. He comes from a very decent family. One thing I’ll advise you, Temi, is that you have to succumb to the whims and caprices of your husband. He’s your husband and he’s your boss. There’s no more dad. Don’t call me. So, one thing I like about both of you and I’ve observed is that you are truly in love with each other. Truly, truly in love with each other. Temi is an entrepreneur.

“Tosin is an entrepreneur. So they match each other. This is made in heaven. For Tosin, you’re going to go places. I’ve seen the entrepreneurial skill in you, when we were much younger. We think we’re used to hustle, but not like your generation. Real hustlers. And it’s always paid off. Continue to love, Temi. When you have issues, problems, just keep them within yourself. Never call any friend (that I) have this problem.

“Just keep it within your walls and God will bless you and bless your marriage. I thank you all and I wish you safe travels back to various places you’ve come from. God bless you all. I love you all. Thank you.”