The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said popular Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1), violated aviation regulations by trying to take an alcoholic drink into a commercial airline and disrupting the airline’s operations.

FAAN’s stance on the Tuesday incident appears to contradict that of another aviation regulator, NCAA, which punished the two pilots of the airline involved in the incident but made no mention of KWAM 1’s role.

Their different stance may, however, be based on their constitutional responsibilities. While FAAN manages all of Nigeria’s airports, the NCAA serves as the main civil aviation regulator in the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, FAAN said its preliminary investigation of the incident that happened on Tuesday “confirmed that the passenger was scheduled to board the morning flight to Lagos operated by ValueJet Airlines (Flight VK 201).

“During boarding, the passenger attempted to carry an unidentified liquid substance on board despite repeated warnings from Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel and the Flight Captain.”

The aviation authority said the airline’s efforts to get KWAM 1 to drop the alcoholic drink before boarding the flight to Lagos failed.

“As boarding continued, an airline security officer asked the passenger to step aside for further clarification. The passenger allegedly refused and spilled the contents of the flask on the officer, which turned out to be alcohol. The Flight Captain intervened but faced similar resistance,” FAAN said in the statement by its spokesperson, Obiageli Orah.

KWAM 1 is one of Nigeria’s most influential musicians and is a personal friend of President Bola Tinubu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the musician recently shared a recording of his phone conversation with President Tinubu when the president called to console the musician over the passing of his mother.

In its statement, FAAN suggested it would not be deterred by KWAM 1’s influence and would do a thorough investigation of the incident.

“This matter remains under thorough investigation, and all parties found culpable will be held accountable according to the law,” FAAN said.

Incident

Several reports had it that KWAM 1 was spotted sipping from a flask after boarding the plane, prompting a flight attendant to question him over concerns it might contain alcohol, banned on flights within Nigeria.

The attendant allegedly requested that he hand over the flask, but the 68-year-old declined, claiming it contained doctor-prescribed medication.

When he persisted in keeping the flask, the airline crew reportedly asked him to leave the aircraft.

Following this, KWAM 1 allegedly left the plane but stayed close to it, seemingly attempting to halt the plane’s departure.

In a video published by a blog on Wednesday, the singer was seen in front of the plane while airport officials engaged him in conversation.

The pilot, however, decided to take off, seemingly endangering the lives of the musician and the airport officials, a decision that may have warranted the NCAA sanction.

As the plane taxied, the musician and the airport officials moved out of its way.

The footage sparked public outcry online, with many Nigerians calling for accountability and a thorough probe of the incident.

In its statement, FAAN reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all passengers, crew, and airport staff.

The agency said any behaviour which compromises operational integrity or breaches aviation safety standards will not be tolerated, irrespective of the status or identity of those involved.

FAAN reiterated its dedication to upholding the highest professionalism, safety, and regulatory compliance standards across all Nigerian airports.

Enter NCAA

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended two ValueJet pilots involved in the incident.

According to the NCAA, the pilots’ conduct seriously violated established safety protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

In a statement issued by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the agency confirmed it had taken swift enforcement action by suspending the licences of those involved.

The affected pilots were named as Oluranti Ogoyi, the captain, and Ivan Oloba, the first officer.

The aviation regulator stated that preliminary findings indicated the pilot initiated departure procedures from the assigned bay without securing the required pre-departure clearance.