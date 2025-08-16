Cast: Femi Adebayo, Tunde Kelani, Taiwo George, Yvonne Jegede, Williams Benson, Omowunmi Dada, Jumoke Ajadi, Peter Akande, Kelechi Udegbe, Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey and others.

Language: English/Yoruba

Running time: 1 hour 37 minutes

Release date: 18 July 2025

Director: Tunde Kelani

Sometimes doing good attracts evil, but persistence eventually brings reward. This saying comes to life in “Cordelia”, a drama set in Nigeria during the military rule in the early 1990s.

The film, adapted from Femi Osofisan’s novella of the same name, tells how one small act of kindness draws a quiet man into a national crisis.

It opens by showing both national and personal turmoil: students on a university campus protest against the recent coup declared by Colonel Nwanze Peter. Throughout the protest and beyond, the story depicts a nation in chaos under military rule.

At the same time, the film shows the calm, reserved Professor Adekunle Benson, who struggles with personal unhappiness over his troubled marriage to his wife, Remi.

His problems multiply when he meets Cordelia through his student, Stella, and Cordelia’s friend. Cordelia becomes the target of protesters because her father is accused of orchestrating the coup.

When Stella, unsure of what to do to rescue her friend, Cordelia, rushes to inform Adekunle Benson that the students are about to kill Cordelia, he acts immediately. He rescues her, despite her being injured and stigmatised as the daughter of a military officer believed to have led the failed coup.

Adekunle Benson hides Cordelia, unaware of her father’s identity or the danger he’ll face. As events unfold, he finds himself entangled in a serious political conspiracy. He must choose between safeguarding himself and doing what is right, helping Cordelia and revealing the truth.

He eventually meets Cordelia’s father, who uses him as bait to capture Major Kawale and his men. They kidnap Colonel Nwanze Peters and force him to announce the coup, which later fails under duress.

After Colonel Kawale’s and his men arrest, justice is restored, and the political drama ends on a powerful note.

Character analysis

The eponymous film features a stellar cast, with Omowunmi Dada portraying Cordelia and William Benson playing Adekunle Benson as the main protagonists.

Beyond the lead cast, every actor excels in their role, delivering performances that breathe life into the drama.

Adekunle Benson is a kind and gentle university professor. At first, he feels hopeless as he battles family problems and prefers to keep out of trouble. Over time, he transforms into a brave and compassionate man.

One of his standout qualities is his willingness to deliver a letter for Colonel Nwanze Peters, portrayed by Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey and turn down a ministerial appointment to avoid being drawn into corruption.

Another standout moment of the film is Adekunle Benson remaining calm with his wife, even when she wrongly accuses him.

Cordelia is a smart student whose life changes when her father, a military officer, is falsely accused of a coup. She makes Adekunle Benson face his doubts and the political problems around them. She appears cheerful but hides real fear about her situation.

Yvonne Jegede plays Remi, Adekunle Benson’s jealous wife. She becomes suspicious when Stella, played by Jumoke Ajadi, comes to Adekunle Benson about Cordelia’s troubles, thinking her husband is involved with her.

Later, she realises her mistake and makes peace with Adekunle Benson. Her humour and energy make her scenes stand out.

Theme

Cordelia explores several themes, including corruption, abuse of power, individual courage, love, marital struggles, and betrayal. From the opening scenes, the film delves into how corruption seeps through every level of society, particularly within government sectors.

This is evident when Major Kawale kidnaps his in-law, Colonel Nwanze Peters, to stage a coup for his ambition of becoming Head of State. This theme mirrors today’s political climate, where such greed and manipulation continue to have a ripple effect on citizens.

Abuse of power is another central thread. Major Kawale not only abducts Colonel Nwanze Peters but also deceitfully takes Cordelia into captivity under the pretence of rescuing her, knowing she is his brother’s fiancée.

This misuse of authority drives the political drama, showing how those in power can manipulate events, fabricate evidence, and persecute innocent people to protect their interests.

The failed military coup becomes a direct exploration of how power is used to silence opposition and rewrite history.

Beyond exposing corruption in Nigeria’s political system, Cordelia celebrates individual courage. Characters such as Cordelia and Adekunle Benson begin as victims of circumstance but eventually find the strength to fight for justice.

Their journey from fear and helplessness to brave defiance reinforces the idea that one person’s integrity can stand as a formidable weapon against a corrupt system.

The film also weaves in themes of marital struggles between Adekunle Benson and Remi, as well as a romantic connection between Adekunle and Cordelia.

Review

The film keeps viewers glued to their screens, maintaining suspense as each scene flows seamlessly into the next. The cinematography is exceptional, with expertly crafted camera angles, movements, and lighting that capture each moment vividly.

Props such as the piano, cars, television sets, telephones, and costumes firmly root the setting in the 1990s. The soundtrack intensifies the emotional impact of the story, while the use of soliloquy adds depth, most notably when Colonel Nwanze Peters offers Adekunle Benson a ministerial appointment.

Although Adekunle Benson declines, he reflects aloud on his way home, musing about the things he could buy and the life he might lead if he accepted.

One notable flaw is the limited and inconsistent use of flashbacks. The only brief example appears when Remi plays the piano and sings a love song shared with Adekunle Benson.

However, the film misses opportunities to use flashbacks to show critical moments, such as Colonel Nwanze Peters’s abduction, his coerced coup declaration, and the assassination of the Head of State.

This omission makes it harder for the audience to grasp the full scope of events.

Despite this shortcoming, Cordelia stands out for its powerful themes, strong performances, and compelling portrayal of courage against corruption.

Verdict: 6/10