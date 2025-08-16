Fuji music legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam 1, once again stirred reactions online weeks after he was accused of breaching aviation regulations and disrupting airline operations.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Obiageli Orah, alleged that the 68-year-old musician violated aviation rules by carrying alcohol on a domestic flight.

According to FAAN, the alcohol was contained in a flask held by Kwam 1.

A flight attendant noticed the flask and reminded him that alcohol consumption is prohibited on domestic flights in Nigeria.

The attendant reportedly asked him to surrender the flask, but the musician refused, insisting it contained medication prescribed by his doctor.

The incident escalated, drawing widespread criticism and fuelling doubts about the true content of the flask.

Both the singer and his daughter, however, maintained that it only contained water for his hydration.

Famous water bottle

Meanwhile, in a viral video on Friday, Kwam 1 was captured refilling his trademark water bottle shortly before taking the stage at the diamond jubilee birthday celebration of the CEO of Plesant Automobile, Austin Omuvbude, at Paradise Event Arena, Yaba, Lagos.

In the clip, Kwam 1, dressed in a white agbada with a green cap, appeared alongside another man clad in white native attire with a matching white cap, both holding identical flasks.

Kwam 1 took a small sip from his flask while the other man opened his. The musician then checked the man’s flask, nodded in approval, and opened his own.

The man poured some of his flask’s content into Kwam 1’s, after which both men closed their flasks and shook them.

Kwam 1 drank again from his flask and set it down, while the other man placed his flask aside without taking a sip.

Moments later, Kwam 1 grabbed the microphone and launched into a performance.

Reactions

The light-hearted exchange, caught on video, quickly went viral and stirred a wave of reactions from netizens.

Although this newspaper could not confirm the flasks’ contents, netizens expressed differing opinions about their contents.

Below are some of the comments.

Backstory

This newspaper earlier reported that Kwam 1’s actions at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja led to the suspension of two pilots, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and First Officer Ivan Oloba.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) subsequently blacklisted the musician for six months and petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, as well as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to prosecute him.

However, days after the Nigeria Police Force confirmed receipt of the petition, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, directed ValueJet, whose officials were involved in the controversy, to withdraw their complaints against Kwam 1.

His six-month no-fly ban was then reduced to one month, with Mr Keyamo stating that the singer had shown remorse for his actions.

The minister further announced that Kwam 1 would be considered for appointment as an ambassador to promote proper airport security protocol.