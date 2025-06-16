Four months after Nigerian radio personality Chinedu ‘Nedu Wazobia’ Emmanuel stepped down from ‘The Honest Bunch Podcast’ amid growing controversy involving activist Martins ‘VeryDarkMan (VDM)’ Otse, his replacement was announced.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nedu’s resignation followed allegations made by reality star Aderombi ‘Deeone’ Martin on the podcast, claiming that VDM was attracted to men.

Although VDM did not directly respond to the accusation, he redirected his attention to Nedu, leaking private conversations and making claims about women the radio host had allegedly been involved with.

New era

However, in a post on Sunday’s Instagram page, the podcast’s organisers unveiled a new promotional poster announcing broadcaster and radio host Ifedayo ‘Daddy Freeze’ Olarinde as Nedu’s replacement.

They also shared another poster featuring Daddy Freeze alongside three other crew members.

The post was captioned: “The Honest Bunch podcast just got more unfiltered. Get ready for hotter takes, deeper convos, and unapologetic honesty. Say hello to our latest addition, Daddy Freeze.”

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old confirmed on his Instagram page on Sunday that he is now a host on the podcast.

Daddy Freeze shared the podcast poster on his Instagram page and wrote: “A new era has begun.”

Backstory

This newspaper reported that following Nedu’s resignation, rumours circulated that the podcast organisers had fired him.

However, the radio host broke his silence at a press conference, stating that his decision to leave the show was entirely personal and not influenced by external pressure.

The 42-year-old said, “Let me clarify, I was not fired from Honest Bunch. I was never fired. I chose to step away when the attacks became very personal so that the show could continue and succeed without me. Beyond being the host, I sat down with others and helped develop the concept of Honest Bunch.

“Even on the show, if you’ve ever hosted a TV or radio programme, you’ll understand that sometimes people play the role of an advocate, that’s my job. Everyone on the show has their role. My job is to ask hard questions and make statements that make people think, even if they wouldn’t say them themselves.”

