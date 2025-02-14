Nigerian radio personality Chinedu Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia, has stepped down from The Honest Bunch Podcast amid growing controversy involving social commentator Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The controversy began when reality star Aderombi Martin, aka Deeone, alleged that VeryDarkMan was interested in men during an appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast.

However, instead of addressing the claim directly, VDM shifted his focus to Nedu, revealing private conversations and making allegations regarding the women Nedu had supposedly been involved with.

As the controversy escalated, Nedu announced his decision to step down from the podcast in a surprise Instagram post on Friday, citing the need to protect his “peace of mind,” family, and the show’s integrity.

In his official statement, Nedu expressed gratitude for the journey and impact of The Honest Bunch Podcast but acknowledged that the level of scrutiny, antagonism, and accusations had taken a personal toll.

The radio personality emphasised that, while he remains dedicated to fostering meaningful conversations, stepping back was necessary to end the negativity surrounding his name.

The 42-year-old OAP wrote: “The past week has brought a lot into perspective for me. Hosting The Honest Bunch Podcast has been an incredible journey built on open conversations, bold perspectives, and the willingness to tackle complex topics.

“But with that responsibility has come an overwhelming level of scrutiny, antagonism, and unfounded accusations that have now begun to take a personal toll. I have decided to step away from the podcast in light of recent events. This is not a decision I take lightly, but one I believe is necessary—for my peace of mind, my family, and the integrity of the show itself.

“I have always been committed to honest conversations, but when those conversations lead to relentless attacks and misrepresentation, it becomes clear that stepping back is the best path forward. I sincerely hope this decision ends the negativity surrounding my name and allows The Honest Bunch Podcast to continue thriving. I remain committed to fostering dialogue in ways that encourage meaningful engagement and growth, and I look forward to new opportunities that align with that vision. I wish the show continued success and thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.”

More tension

In a new video after Nedu’s podcast resignation, Deeone defended him, insisting the OAP is innocent and did not ask them to post anything.

He accused VDM of lying and manipulating the situation to harm Nedu.

Deeone called on influential Nigerians, including media figures like Peter Obi and Seyi Tinubu, Daddy Freeze, Blessing CEO, Obi Cubana, and E-Money, as well as celebrities like Davido, Don Jazzy, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and 2Baba, to intervene and support Nedu, stressing that this is “a serious issue, not just content.”

The comedian expressed distress and frustration, urging the Inspector General of Police to investigate while taking “full responsibility for his statements.”

Background

The controversy, which started on Monday from Deeone’s allegations on the podcast that VDM was involved in homosexuality, claiming it was widely known, sparked an online debate, with many suggesting that VDM had met his match to tackle him.

By Tuesday, VDM ruled out legal action, stating he “was from the streets and didn’t take people to court.” Instead, he accused Nedu of persistently inviting him to the podcast since 2024, even offering a car as an incentive. He backed his claims with WhatsApp screenshots. He further alleged that guests on The Honest Bunch Podcast were either paid to appear or paid Nedu for a spot, accusing the show of prioritising views and revenue over real issues.

The feud escalated when VDM warned Nedu against using lawyers to contact him, threatening to expose female celebrities Nedu allegedly used for fame.

However, Deeone stood by his claims, challenging VDM to sue him, asserting he had enough evidence to support his allegations.

Content creator JoJooflele was also dragged into the dispute when VDM claimed she had slept with Nedu for career benefits. She tearfully denied it, insisting Nedu had no role in her success and that they had only worked on two skits together. VDM also claimed Nedu had shared damaging gossip about influencers Nons Miraj and Ashmusy, alleging they were romantically linked to wealthy men.

As tensions rise, all parties remain firm while the public closely follows the drama. Founded by Glitch Africa in 2022, The Honest Bunch Podcast gained popularity for conversing with top controversial personalities and heated topics. With Nedu stepping away, the show is left with three hosts: Husband Material, Deity Cole, and Ezinne.

