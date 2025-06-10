Veteran Nollywood actor and Eze of Umihuocha, Okechukwu Anthony, Okey Bakassi, has revealed his plan to use technology to balance his kingship roles and career.

He disclosed this in an interview on Lagos Talk, 91.3 FM, while discussing his roles as Okwe II of Umihuocha Obohia Autonomous Community in Imo State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the appointment of the comedian-turned-traditional ruler on 28 April 2025, and he further expressed his commitment to ensuring peace in the community on 7 May 2025.

While responding to questions on his dual roles as an entertainer and traditional ruler, he said, “His Royal Majesty is digital. This is Igwe of the computer age. This Igwe is AI-compliant. As a tech-inclined royalty, I use gadgets to get my work done.”

Speaking further on his plan for the Umihuocha, Eze said, “I am moving my community to the next level with no dulling. We are connecting them to the rest of the world so we can properly take our culture to the global stage. Everybody can feel us wherever they are. We can’t remain remote again. We want to be on the world centre stage.”

Responding to further questions on his possibility of welcoming a new marriage as a traditional ruler, the veteran actor stated that he had already accepted the Umihuocha community as his new family, saying, “You don’t need to take more wives because you are a traditional ruler.

“I have a wife and children, both male and female, and that’s enough. The community is my extended family now.“

