In his drive for infrastructural development in Abia State, Governor Alex Otti is set to inaugurate 14 roads built by his administration in the Nigeria’s South-east state.

Mr Otti is also going to inaugurate four fully equipped health projects in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, on Monday.

See press statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

GOVERNOR ALEX OTTI TO COMMISSION 14 ROADS AND 4 FULLY EQUIPPED, FUNCTIONAL HEALTH PROJECTS

The Abia State Government wishes to inform the general public, stakeholders, and development partners that His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, Executive Governor of Abia State, will commission a series of critical road projects and fully equipped, functional Primary Health Care Centers under the Project Ekwueme PHC’s Program across the 184 Wards of the state.

Governor Alex Otti who is poised to commission and flag off a total of 55 projects in the coming weeks will commence the first phase with the commissioning of 14 roads and 4 Primary Health Centers (PHC’s) across various LGA ‘s in Abia South and Central senatorial zones. This unprecedented commissioning exercise is scheduled to take place between Tuesday, June 10 and Wednesday June 11, 2025.

These projects are a clear demonstration of the Governor’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the people of Abia under the “New Abia” vision anchored on transparent governance, infrastructure renewal, improved healthcare delivery, and socioeconomic revitalization.

The commissioning events for Tuesday and Wednesday are scheduled for 12:00 noon daily. Rallies will immediately follow the commissioning ceremonies once the Governor has cut the ribbons and declared the projects open at the various locations where they are situated.

Below is a breakdown of the Projects to be commissioned on Tuesday and Wednesday .

– TUESDAY, JUNE 10, 2025 – ABIA SOUTH ZONE

1. Umuode Road – 1.500km (Greater Aba Development Authority)

2. Bakassi Road – 0.600km (Greater Aba Development Authority)

3. Isu Ihiteukwa Street – 0.300km (Greater Aba Development Authority)

4. Asa Triangle Road – 0.500km (Greater Aba Development Authority)

5. Enyimba Junction – Ariaria Gate Road – 0.300km (Greater Aba Development Authority)

6. Rehabilitation of Market Road (Asa Road to Eziukwu Road) – 0.744km (Ministry of Works)

7. Rehabilitation of Tenant Road (Asa Road to Eziukwu Road) – 0.740km (Ministry of Works)

8. Rehabilitation of Cameroun Road (Asa Road to Eziukwu Road) – 0.711km (Ministry of Works)

9. Rehabilitation of Ehi Road (Queens Road to Eziukwu Road) – 0.500km (Ministry of Works)

10. Reconstruction of Clifford Road (Asa Road to Eziukwu Road) – 0.836km (Ministry of Works)

11. Rehabilitation of School Road (Asa Road to Railway Crossing) – 0.729km (Ministry of Works)

12. Reconstruction of Afikpo Road (Azikiwe Road to School Road) – 0.480km (Ministry of Works)

– Venue of Rally: St. Joseph’s College (CKC), Asa Triangle, Aba

– WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11, 2025 – ABIA CENTRAL ZONE

13. Owerrinta Primary Health Centre – Isiala Ngwa South (Ministry of Health)

14. Imerem Primary Health Centre – Isiala Ngwa South (Ministry of Health)

15. Amigbo Primary Health Centre – Umuahia South (Ministry of Health)

16. Ekeoba-Oriendu Primary Health Centre – Umuahia North (Ministry of Health)

17. Reconstruction of Isi Eketa-Obikabia Road (Isiala Ngwa South to Isiala Ngwa North) – 8.300km (Ministry of Works)

18. Reconstruction of IBB Road (Duzie Way to Ahiaeke) – 1.500km (Ministry of Works)

– Venue of Rally: Ibeku High School, Umuahia.

The administration of Governor Alex Otti remains committed to purposeful governance and people-focused development.

We therefore invite all Abians, friends of the state government and Development Partners to join in these commissioning ceremonies and celebrate this new chapter in our collective journey to rebuild and transform Abia State.

Signed:

Prince Okey Kanu

Hon Commissioner for Information

