Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency(DSVA) has referred Speed Darlington’s alleged confession to sexual relation with a minor to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons(NAPTIP) for further investigation.

Speed Darlington allegedly confessed to sleeping with a 15-year-old girl in a hotel during his Instagram live video, which went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The controversial singer claimed he had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl, and he gave her ₦2,000 afterwards, following bloodstains on the bedsheet.

Narrating the incident, Speed Darlington said: “Because the thing dey somehow to tell an adult to come and clean blood that I brought out of the body of a 15-year-old girl. I can never work for anybody; I only work for myself. “Before they could come to change the sheets for me, I dash am N2000.”

This has propelled outrage from netizens and social media influencers, as many of them requested authorities’ intervention in what they tagged ‘rape’.

Lagos DSVA reacts

However, responding to the video in an X post, Lagos DSVA said: “The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, is aware of the disturbing video currently circulating online, in which a popular entertainer allegedly admits to engaging in unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

“While the individual in question did not specify the location of the incident during the Instagram Live session, we must clarify that the DSVA’s jurisdiction is limited to Lagos State.” The body clarified.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Speaking further on its efforts to investigate the issue, the body said: “Given the above, and in line with our commitment to justice, we have escalated the situation to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). @naptipnigeria”

”The Lagos State Government reaffirms our zero-tolerance stance against all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence. It will continue to advocate for accountability and protecting every Nigerian child.” Lagos DSVA reiterated.

The body also stated, “If you have any information that may assist with ongoing investigations, kindly contact us via our toll-free line 08000-333-333 or send a direct message on our official social media platforms.

“You may also contact NAPTIP directly via email: [email protected] or phone: 07030000203. Lastly, we appreciate the vigilance of citizens who brought this to our attention and urge the public to continue reporting such cases through the appropriate legal channels.” Lagos DSVA wrote.

One of the recent controversies surrounding Speed Darlington involved his face-off with Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, in a celebrity boxing match.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

