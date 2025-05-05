The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of rights activist Martin ‘Verydarkman (VDM)’ Otse.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that VDM’s legal counsel, Deji Adeyanju, revealed that operatives of the anti-graft agency apprehended him (VDM) at a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) branch in Abuja on Friday.
The arrest and subsequent detention of the activist sparked widespread controversy on social media, with several celebrities, including the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and singer Davido, calling for his immediate release.
However, on Monday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale confirmed to BBC News Pidgin that the agency was responsible for VDM’s arrest.
|
He also disclosed the reason behind the activist’s arrest.
He added that the EFCC is obligated to protect the identities and interests of those who lodged the complaints.
Mr Oyewale said, “We arrested him (VDM) to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners. We will release him once he meets the bail conditions, and we will take the case to court as soon as possible. We are law-abiding.”
Meanwhile, this newspaper gathered that some youths took to the streets of Abuja in the early hours of Monday to protest against the arrest of VDM.
The protesters, carrying placards with various inscriptions, converged at the headquarters of GTBank in Abuja.
Observation no be cr¡m£ : Unbelievable large numbers of Abuje citizens came out to protest for the release of Verydarkman at the front of GTBANK branch at Area3 Abuja ,where VDM was arrested
— Observation no be cr¡m£ (@fcspokesman) May 5, 2025
A separate group of protesters also gathered in large numbers at a junction near the EFCC headquarters in Jabi.
They described VDM’s arrest and detention as unlawful and demanded his immediate release.
Free Verydarkman protest ongoing at the GTBank branch in Abuja…VDM is a force man !! See energy!! 🪧 💪 🖤
— Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) May 5, 2025
